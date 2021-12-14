Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son

The teenager was assisted by two other boys

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

A Lahore teenager has used torture including electrocution to kill his father believing it would allow him to quickly inherit the property, the police said on Tuesday.

He was assisted by two other teenagers in the cold blooded murder that was reported in Lahore’s Johar Town.

According to the initial police investigation, the 15-year-old fed a drug-laced Biryani meal to his father before torturing him severely for “two to three hours.”

He handcuffed the 50-year-old man and electrocuted him, the police said.

“The three teenagers, including the son, plotted the murder,” Saddar Division SP Operations Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti said.

“The detained boy is the only son of the deceased,” he added.

The accused wanted to inherit his father’s property as he would not pay him pocket money, Bugti added.

The police have arrested the 15-year-old, his cousin, and a friend for the murder.

He confessed to the murder and claimed that his father was not paying him the pocket money and was not letting him to take up a job.

The body, police said, will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, the police said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore teenager tortures father to death: police, Teenager tortures father in Lahore, Lahore murder
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperature to drop to single digits
Karachi temperature to drop to single digits
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Federal cabinet meeting, Omicron in Pakistan, winter vacations
Federal cabinet meeting, Omicron in Pakistan, winter vacations
Karachi child dies after eating sweets placed to cull dogs
Karachi child dies after eating sweets placed to cull dogs
Covid outbreak at Manchester United, Premier League match postponed
Covid outbreak at Manchester United, Premier League match postponed
Irfan Mahar murder: ATC rejects plea to drop terrorism charges
Irfan Mahar murder: ATC rejects plea to drop terrorism charges
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Pak-Iran border
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Pak-Iran border
COAS visits Karachi, receives briefing on security situation in Sindh
COAS visits Karachi, receives briefing on security situation in Sindh
Elderly journalist comes under acid attack in Korangi
Elderly journalist comes under acid attack in Korangi
National policy: Pakistan to award 100 licenses to grow Hemp
National policy: Pakistan to award 100 licenses to grow Hemp
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.