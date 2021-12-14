Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son

A Lahore teenager has used torture including electrocution to kill his father believing it would allow him to quickly inherit the property, the police said on Tuesday.

He was assisted by two other teenagers in the cold blooded murder that was reported in Lahore’s Johar Town.

According to the initial police investigation, the 15-year-old fed a drug-laced Biryani meal to his father before torturing him severely for “two to three hours.”

He handcuffed the 50-year-old man and electrocuted him, the police said.

“The three teenagers, including the son, plotted the murder,” Saddar Division SP Operations Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti said.

“The detained boy is the only son of the deceased,” he added.

The accused wanted to inherit his father’s property as he would not pay him pocket money, Bugti added.

The police have arrested the 15-year-old, his cousin, and a friend for the murder.

He confessed to the murder and claimed that his father was not paying him the pocket money and was not letting him to take up a job.

The body, police said, will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, the police said.

