Lahore ‘fake pir’ arrested for blackmailing woman

The Lahore police have arrested a fake pir (faith healer) for sexually harassing and blackmailing a woman.

A resident of Layyah’s Nawan Kot, the suspect, harassed a woman, hailing from Islamabad who approached him for solutions to her problems.

According to the complainant, she started visiting the suspect after fights between her and her husband increased. “During the visits, the pir started sexually harassing me and filmed all of that on camera,” she told the police.

The suspects blackmailed the woman and forced her to file a divorce. “He threatened to upload the videos on social media if I didn’t do so. He also took around Rs40 million and 50 tola gold from me.”

After an FIR was registered, the police raided the suspect’s residence and arrested him. “Initial investigations reveal the man has been blackmailing the woman for over seven years,” the SSP said.

The suspect has raped multiple women and extorted millions of rupees from them. “Further investigations in the case are underway,” the officer added.

Cases of fake faith healers using their position in society to abuse, blackmail, and harass women and men have been on a rise in Pakistan. Last month, another fake pir was arrested in Lahore for raping a woman.