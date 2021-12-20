Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore doubles courts to keep up with flood of divorces

Over 150 khula appplications filed every day

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

In the last four years, Lahore has doubled the number of its family courts from six to 12. A session judge has reasoned the increase to the rising divorce cases in the city.

On SAMAA TV programme Qutb Online Monday, SAMAA TV reporter Arshad Ali revealed that more than 11,000 women filed for khula or dissolution of marriage during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown.

Every day, approximately 150 khula applications are filed in Lahore.

Ali said that divorce cases, in most circumstances, are delayed. "When a case is filed, a family judge first tries to reconcile the couple. The proceedings begin when he fails to do so."

In Lahore, a special center has been established where family and session court judges meet the complainants and talk to them to reach a negotiation. In most cases, however, no agreements are made.

 
divorce Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
khula cases, lahore divorce cases, lahore courts, lahore divorce rate,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Westerly winds to engulf Karachi from Monday as cold intensifies
Westerly winds to engulf Karachi from Monday as cold intensifies
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
Candidate killed by celebratory gunfire shortly after winning election
KP LG polls: JUI-F, ANP candidates lead vote count
KP LG polls: JUI-F, ANP candidates lead vote count
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Two killed in violence-hit KP LG elections
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased 'my car'
Shibli Faraz: Attackers carried black flags, chased ‘my car’
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
JI Chief accuses PPP, PTI of backing land, tanker mafias
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Indecisive Pervez Khattak stamps ballot paper twice
Two killed in Bajaur as bomb targets ANP vehicle
Two killed in Bajaur as bomb targets ANP vehicle
Lahore doubles courts to keep up with flood of divorces
Lahore doubles courts to keep up with flood of divorces
Floods displace over 29,000 people in Malaysia
Floods displace over 29,000 people in Malaysia
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.