HOME > News

Lahore by-polls: Low turnout, new video controversy

The RO orders arrest of the voter seen in video

Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The by-election for the National Assembly constituency NA-133 in Lahore on Sunday faced another controversy as at least one voter used his mobile phone inside the polling booth to record a video.

The election, however, remains largely peaceful and no major violence was reported. Outside some polling stations political activists raised slogans against each other, but stopped short of full blow fights.

The polling began at 8am and continue until 5pm. The constituency is considered a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stronghold, but the Pakistan People Party (PPP) believes its powerful electioneering will lead to an electoral upset.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was ousted from the electoral exercise after its candidate and the covering candidate had their nomination papers rejected.

After the polling began Sunday morning, a video surfaced on social media showing a voter recording how he used his right to vote. The voter, using his mobile phone, recorded a video as he placed the voting stamp over the PPP symbol of arrow. The voter also makes a thumps up sign after that.

PMLN's Azma Bokhari shared the video on Twitter and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice. She questioned how a voter was allowed to take his mobile phone inside the voting booth.

The Returning Officer ordered a probe instructing officials to identify the voter on the video and arrest him. 

Last week, another video controversy surrounded the NA-133 by-election after videos surfaced showing alleged PMLN workers bribing women voters.

Meanwhile, the turnout at some of the polling stations was reported to be low.

Lahore police shared videos showing policemen helping differently-abled voters to reach polling stations.

NA-133
 
