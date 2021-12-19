KP LG polls: Khattak’s son, JUIF candidates lead vote count

The vote count is under way after polling for the first phase of local bodies election in 17 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts ended. For the first time in the province, people have directly voted to elect tehsil chairmen/mayors, and have been eagerly waiting for the results.

Initial and partial results have begun to pour in and can give you an idea who is leading the polls on mayoral or tehsil chairmen seats.

For Peshawar city mayor election, JUI-F’s Zubair Ali leads with 9471 votes with PTI’s Rizwan Bangash in trails with 6,163. Peshawar’s mayorship is the most coveted and at least 17 candidates competed for this position.

In Nowshera mayor election, PTI’s Ishaq Khattak leads with 4014 votes and his cousin PPP’s Ahad Khattak is left behind with 1600 votes, accoridng to results from 23 polling stations. Ishaq is the son of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

For Tank mayoral election, JUIF’s Saddam Hussain leads with PTI’s Ramzan Shori following closely.

In Mardan mayor election ANP’s Himayatullah leads with JUIF’s Amanat Shah in trails.

Shabqadar Tehsil chairman elections see JUIF’s candidate leading the vote could as ANP trails behind.

In Hangu Tehsil chairman election, independent candidate Aamir Ghani leads and is followed by JUIF’s Maulana Qasim.

For Charsadda Tehsil chairman election, JUIF leads with ANP in trails.

In Bajaur’s Nawagai Tehsil, independent candidate Najibullah leads with JI’s Latif Jan following closely.

In Swabi’s Razar Tehsil ANP’s Ghulam Haqqani leads with PTI’s Blund Iqbal in the second place.

In Peshawar’s Chamkani Tehsil, PTI’s Malik Ghulam Nabi leads with Arbab Omar Khan following closely.

For Bannu mayor election, JI’s Yaseen Khan leads with PTI’s Iqbal Jadon in trails.

For Haripur Tehsil chairmanship, independent Samiullah Khan leads with PTI’s Akhtar Nawaz in trails.

The results for Village Councils (VCs) and Neighbourhood (NCs) are expected before December 24.

At least 37,000 candidates competed for thousands of seats in the first phase of local bodies election.

About 700 candidates vied for 65 tehsil chairman/mayor slots.

The violence-hit polls left at least two people dead and several wounded.