Polling ends for KP local bodies polls

Polling for the local government elections in 17 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts has ended at 5 pm.

The polling began 8 am and throughout the day, several incidents of violence were reported. A gun attack on a polling station in Karak left at least two people dead.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed polling is some areas.

Another two people where killed when an SUVs used by Awami National Party workers was hit by a roadside bomb in Bajaur.

Mismanagement on the part of polling staff was also reported.

More than 77,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the polls. At least 4,128 of 9,230 polling stations were declared sensitive by authorities.

Over 2,000 Village Councils (VCs) and Neighbourhood Councils (NCs) go to the polls on Sunday. Voters will also elect 65 Mayors/Tehsil Chairmen.

Violence

In the Karak districts’s Faqir Khel area, unidentified people opened fire at a polling station killing two people and wounding four. The firing disrupted the polling process. Additional police and FC contingents have arrived in the area.

Several other incident of violence have also been reported from the province.

Soon after the polling began, in Bannu’s Bakka Khel Tehsil Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) candidate Mamoor Khan Wazir alleged that the supporters of KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Khan had abducted the polling staff and taken away the electoral material.

The allegation prompted the ECP to call an emergency meeting in Islamabad under Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Raja. The ECP finally decided to postpone the election in Tehsil Bakka Khel until it investigates the alleged abduction and violence.

The ECP also postponed the election for Neighbourhood Council (NC) 43 in Peshawar’s Shah Alam Tehsil after political activists clashed. The violence began after some male voters allegedly entered a polling station se tup for women.

In Peshawar’s Gulbahar, activists clashed inside a polling station and damaged ballot boxes. The ECP has postponed the election on NC43.

In Khyber district’s Zakka Khel area, political activists fired gunshots at a polling station which was also vandalized. District Returning Officer rushed to the area, SAMAA TV reported.

Violence was reported at two other polling stations in the Khyber district.

In Bajaur’s Salarzai Tehsil gunmen opened fire at a Mulla Syed polling station leaving one person injured. The polling was stopped after the violence.

Mismanagement

In Peshawar’s Chamkani area, the polling staff provided wrong ballot papers. The NC45 polling staff discovered that they had received ballot papers printed for NC44. The polling staff had to go to the RO office. Some of the candidates demanded that as the polling had been delayed by several hours, the election should be postponed.

Polling was also delayed at one of the polling stations in Mardan where polling staff failed to arrive in time at the Government Girls Middle School Eidgah.

Also in Marda, elections were postponed for farmer/peasant seats in two village councils. The ECP had printed wrong electoral symbols for some of the candidates. The election commission will hold a hearing on December 22.

The ECP has set up a central control room in Islamabad to monitor the polling process.

Rigging allegations

The allegation of rigging surfaced hours before the voting began. On Saturday night, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat-e-Uleman Islam and other opposition parties raided a polling station where they allegedly found a presiding officer and some others stamping the ballot papers.

The presiding officer Tehseen and her husband were arrested.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser cast his vote in Swabi.

Women participation

In the Charsadda district, a large number of women voters turned up to cast their votes.

SAMAA TV‘s Ijaz Khalid, who was at Garhi Hameed Gul, reported that more women than men were seen at polling stations.

In Haripur, several women refused to cast vote at a combined polling station where only men were seen.

People in three merged districts Khyber, Mohmand, and Bajaur are voting for the first time in a local government elections.

Candidates and seats

While around 37,000 candidates are running for the election some of the contests some generate a heightened interest due to the background of candidate or geographical importance.

And 37,000 may sound like a huge number but each of the 2,382 Village Councils/Neighbourhood Councils that go to poll will elect six to seven councillors. In rural areas, they are called Village Council (VC) and in urban areas Neighbourhood Councils (NC).

Of the 37,00 candidates, about 700 vie for the 4 mayoral and 60 Tehsil chairman seats up for grab. Divisional headquarters of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, and Bannu will elect mayors.

The election for the fifth mayoral seat from Dera Ismail Khan was postponed on Saturday after ANP candidate was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

The official results will be announced by December 24. However, you can expect the results for 65 mayor/tehsil Chairman seats and for several councils seats.

Mayors/Tehsil Chairmen will be elected by direct vote and this has made the contest interesting.

Political parties have fielded candidates for almost all seats. At least 17 candidates compete for the mayorship of Peshawar.

The local bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being restored on the orders of the Supreme Court after a delay of two years. All the political parties had been waiting for this for a long period.

Most voters in the 17 KP districts will cast six ballot papers to elect 8 representatives.

A Mayor in divisional headquarters or a Tehsil Chairman in others areas. In total 65 of them will be elected today.

Three general councillors, of which the one with the highest votes will become the head of Village Council (VC) in rural areas or Neighbourhood Council (NC) in urban areas. He/she will also be a member of the Tehsil/City Council. The election is being held for 2382 NCs/VCs and in total over 7,000 general councillors will be elected.

Four other councillors, one each on labour/peasant, woman, youth, and minorities seat. Not every VC/NC will be electing candidates on all of these four seats.

A total of 19,285 candidates are contesting for general seats, 7,428 candidates will be competing on seats reserved for labour/peasant, 3,870 on women seats and 6,000 on seats reserved for youth.

The election commission has announced that 2,032 candidates on the village council level have been elected unopposed. This includes 217 general councillors, 900 women councillors, 285 farmer councillors, 500 youth councillors and 154 minority councillors.

The number of voters in 18 district councils is 10.26 million, out of which 7.01 million are men while 5.65 million are women.

The remaining 18 districts will go to the polls in the second phase on January 16.

VCs/NCs

The new local government system has done away with district councils. The two-tier system has Tehsil Councils for most of the areas. Their heads will be called Tehsil Chairmen. In divisional headquarters, Tehsil Councils will be headed by mayors and could be alternatively referred to as City Councils.

There will be village councils and neighbourhood councils at the lower level.

Here is the breakdown of the number of village councils and neighbourhood councils in each tehsil.

Peshawar

Tehsil Peshawar

Village councils: 216

Neighbourhood councils: 130

Total councils: 346

Nowshera

Tehsil Council Nowshera

Village councils: 52

Neighbourhood councils: 12

Total councils: 62

Tehsil Council Pabbi

Village councils: 49

Neighbourhood councils: 4

Total councils: 53

Tehsil Council Jehangaria

Village councils: 29

Neighbourhood councils: 9

Total councils: 38

Kohat

Tehsil Council Kohat

Village councils: 57

Neighbourhood councils: 16

Total councils: 73

Tehsil Council Lachi

Village councils: 14

Neighbourhood councils: 4

Total councils: 18

Dera Ismail Khan

Tehsil Council Dera Ismail Khan

Village councils: 43

Neighbourhood councils: 22

Total councils: 65

Tehsil Council Paharpur

Village councils: 41

Neighbourhood councils: 4

Total councils: 45

Tehsil Council Kulachi

Village councils: 11

Neighbourhood councils: 6

Total councils: 17

Tehsil Council Daraban (Kala)

Village councils: 16

Neighbourhood councils: 2

Total councils: 18

Tehsil Council Parwah

Village councils: 28

Neighbourhood councils: 1

Total councils: 29

Lakki Marwat

Tehsil Council Lakki Marwat

Village councils: 69

Neighbourhood councils: 04

Total councils: 73

Tehsil Council Serai Naurang

Village councils: 20

Neighbourhood councils: 03

Total councils: 23

Malakand

Tehsil Council Malakand

Village councils: 67

Neighbourhood councils: 15

Total councils: 82

Bajaur

Tehsil Council Bajaur

Village councils: 120

Neighbourhood councils: 7

Total councils: 127

Mardan

Tehsil Council Mardan

Village councils: 103

Neighbourhood councils: 39

Total councils: 142

Tehsil Council Katlang

Village councils: 26

Neighbourhood councils: 8

Total councils: 34

Tehsil Council Takht-e-Bhai

Village councils: 49

Neighbourhood councils: 6

Total councils: 55

Swabi

Tehsil Council Lahore

Village councils: 25

Neighbourhood councils: 4

Total councils: 29

Tehsil Council Razzar

Village councils: 56

Neighbourhood councils: 2

Total councils: 58

Tehsil Council Swabi

Village councils: 26

Neighbourhood councils: 15

Total councils: 42

Tehsil Council Topi

Village councils: 26

Neighbourhood councils: 6

Total councils: 32

Karak

Tehsil Council Takht-e-Nasrati

Village councils: 21

Neighbourhood councils: 0

Total councils: 21

Tehsil Council Banda Daud Shah

Village councils: 14

Neighbourhood councils: 0

Total councils: 14

Tehsil Council Karak

Village councils: 22

Neighbourhood councils: 4

Total councils: 26

Bannu

Tehsil Council Bannu

Village councils: 90

Neighbourhood councils: 5

Total councils: 95

Tehsil Council Domet

Village councils: 15

Neighbourhood councils: 0

Total councils: 15

Tank

Tehsil Council Tank

Village councils: 67

Neighbourhood councils: 11

Total councils: 78

Haripur

Tehsil Council Haripur

Village councils: 131

Neighbourhood councils: 20

Total councils: 151

Tehsil Council Ghazi

Village councils: 24

Neighbourhood councils: 5

Total councils: 29

Khyber

Tehsil Council Khyber

Village councils: 130

Neighbourhood councils: 17

Total councils: 147

Charsadda

Tehsil Council Charsadda

Village councils: 64

Neighbourhood councils: 11

Total councils: 75

Tehsil Council Shabqadar

Village councils: 29

Neighbourhood councils: 06

Total councils: 35

Tehsil Council Tangi

Village councils: 33

Neighbourhood councils: 3

Total councils: 36

Hangu

Tehsil Council Hangu

Village councils: 29

Neighbourhood councils: 07

Total councils: 36

Tehsil Council Thal

Village councils: 21

Neighbourhood councils: 05

Total councils: 26

Mohmand

Tehsil Council Mohmand

Village councils: 58

Neighbourhood councils: 7

Total councils: 65