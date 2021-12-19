Polling ends for KP local bodies polls

Several incidents of violence and gun attack reported
Polling for the local government elections in 17 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts has ended at 5 pm.
The polling began 8 am and throughout the day, several incidents of violence were reported. A gun attack on a polling station in Karak left at least two people dead.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed polling is some areas.
Another two people where killed when an SUVs used by Awami National Party workers was hit by a roadside bomb in Bajaur.
Mismanagement on the part of polling staff was also reported.
More than 77,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the polls. At least 4,128 of 9,230 polling stations were declared sensitive by authorities.
Over 2,000 Village Councils (VCs) and Neighbourhood Councils (NCs) go to the polls on Sunday. Voters will also elect 65 Mayors/Tehsil Chairmen.
The polling began at 8am and ended at 5pm.
In the Karak districts’s Faqir Khel area, unidentified people opened fire at a polling station killing two people and wounding four. The firing disrupted the polling process. Additional police and FC contingents have arrived in the area.
Several other incident of violence have also been reported from the province.
Soon after the polling began, in Bannu’s Bakka Khel Tehsil Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) candidate Mamoor Khan Wazir alleged that the supporters of KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Khan had abducted the polling staff and taken away the electoral material.
The allegation prompted the ECP to call an emergency meeting in Islamabad under Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Raja. The ECP finally decided to postpone the election in Tehsil Bakka Khel until it investigates the alleged abduction and violence.
The ECP also postponed the election for Neighbourhood Council (NC) 43 in Peshawar’s Shah Alam Tehsil after political activists clashed. The violence began after some male voters allegedly entered a polling station se tup for women.
In Peshawar’s Gulbahar, activists clashed inside a polling station and damaged ballot boxes. The ECP has postponed the election on NC43.
پشاور گلبہار کے پولنگ اسٹیشن میں ہنگامہ آرائی،کارکن آپے سے باہر ، بیلٹ باکس توڑ دئیے ،بیلٹ پیپر بھی پھاڑ کر زمین پر پھینک دئیے گئے ،پولنگ اسٹیشن پر ووٹنگ کا عمل روک دیا گیا@ECP_Pakistan #kpklocalbodieselection @SamarHBilour @fkkundi pic.twitter.com/CPd4D6Yak5— Usman Khan (@IUsmanKhan786) December 19, 2021
In Khyber district’s Zakka Khel area, political activists fired gunshots at a polling station which was also vandalized. District Returning Officer rushed to the area, SAMAA TV reported.
Violence was reported at two other polling stations in the Khyber district.
In Bajaur’s Salarzai Tehsil gunmen opened fire at a Mulla Syed polling station leaving one person injured. The polling was stopped after the violence.
In Lakki Marwat’s Manjiwala area two groups exchanged fire, forcing voters to run for cover. A video aired by SAMAA TV show people running for their lives outside a polling station as gunshots are heard in the background.
In Peshawar’s Chamkani area, the polling staff provided wrong ballot papers. The NC45 polling staff discovered that they had received ballot papers printed for NC44. The polling staff had to go to the RO office. Some of the candidates demanded that as the polling had been delayed by several hours, the election should be postponed.
Polling was also delayed at one of the polling stations in Mardan where polling staff failed to arrive in time at the Government Girls Middle School Eidgah.
Also in Marda, elections were postponed for farmer/peasant seats in two village councils. The ECP had printed wrong electoral symbols for some of the candidates. The election commission will hold a hearing on December 22.
The ECP has set up a central control room in Islamabad to monitor the polling process.
The allegation of rigging surfaced hours before the voting began. On Saturday night, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat-e-Uleman Islam and other opposition parties raided a polling station where they allegedly found a presiding officer and some others stamping the ballot papers.
The presiding officer Tehseen and her husband were arrested.
In the Charsadda district, a large number of women voters turned up to cast their votes.
SAMAA TV‘s Ijaz Khalid, who was at Garhi Hameed Gul, reported that more women than men were seen at polling stations.
In Haripur, several women refused to cast vote at a combined polling station where only men were seen.
People in three merged districts Khyber, Mohmand, and Bajaur are voting for the first time in a local government elections.
While around 37,000 candidates are running for the election some of the contests some generate a heightened interest due to the background of candidate or geographical importance.
And 37,000 may sound like a huge number but each of the 2,382 Village Councils/Neighbourhood Councils that go to poll will elect six to seven councillors. In rural areas, they are called Village Council (VC) and in urban areas Neighbourhood Councils (NC).
Of the 37,00 candidates, about 700 vie for the 4 mayoral and 60 Tehsil chairman seats up for grab. Divisional headquarters of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, and Bannu will elect mayors.
The election for the fifth mayoral seat from Dera Ismail Khan was postponed on Saturday after ANP candidate was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.
The official results will be announced by December 24. However, you can expect the results for 65 mayor/tehsil Chairman seats and for several councils seats.
Mayors/Tehsil Chairmen will be elected by direct vote and this has made the contest interesting.
Political parties have fielded candidates for almost all seats. At least 17 candidates compete for the mayorship of Peshawar.
The local bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being restored on the orders of the Supreme Court after a delay of two years. All the political parties had been waiting for this for a long period.
Most voters in the 17 KP districts will cast six ballot papers to elect 8 representatives.
A total of 19,285 candidates are contesting for general seats, 7,428 candidates will be competing on seats reserved for labour/peasant, 3,870 on women seats and 6,000 on seats reserved for youth.
The election commission has announced that 2,032 candidates on the village council level have been elected unopposed. This includes 217 general councillors, 900 women councillors, 285 farmer councillors, 500 youth councillors and 154 minority councillors.
The number of voters in 18 district councils is 10.26 million, out of which 7.01 million are men while 5.65 million are women.
The remaining 18 districts will go to the polls in the second phase on January 16.
Read more: KP’s new LG system, its structure, powers, and voting process.
The new local government system has done away with district councils. The two-tier system has Tehsil Councils for most of the areas. Their heads will be called Tehsil Chairmen. In divisional headquarters, Tehsil Councils will be headed by mayors and could be alternatively referred to as City Councils.
There will be village councils and neighbourhood councils at the lower level.
Here is the breakdown of the number of village councils and neighbourhood councils in each tehsil.
Tehsil Peshawar
Village councils: 216
Neighbourhood councils: 130
Total councils: 346
Tehsil Council Nowshera
Village councils: 52
Neighbourhood councils: 12
Total councils: 62
