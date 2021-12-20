KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The violence-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government elections proved to be an upset for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan has accused PTI lawmakers for being disloyal to the party and blamed them for defeat in the polls.

Jan’s brother Ehtesham Khan contested for Tehsil Mathra’s chairmanship and finished at third place. JUI-F’s Fareedullah won the constituency followed by JI’s Amtikhar Ahmed.

“MNA Noor Alam Khan was openly supporting JUI-F candidate, his brother-in-law,” said Mahmood Jan. “My adjacent MPA Arbab Wasim Hayat was backing an independent candidate.”

The deputy speaker said PTI lawmakers had sold their loyalty for pennies.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of this. “When the prime minister was in Peshawar, I told him that they [the two lawmakers] are going against the party and not supporting the members,” he added.

So far, according to unofficial and unverified results, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) is leading with 17 seats. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in the second position with 11 seats. Independent candidates have won in seven tehsils. Awami National Party (ANP) has so far won in six tehsils.

