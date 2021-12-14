KMC employee arrested after child dies from eating poisonous sweets

The Awami Colony police have arrested a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) employee for unintentional murder after a child died from eating poisonous sweets that the KMC staffer was handling during a campaign to cull stray dogs.

A two-year-old child in Karachi’s Korangi K area died on Monday night after he and a few others ate the poisonous sweets that the KMC employee had left unattended on his motorcycle.

A woman and three other people were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre or JPMC after their condition deteriorated.

According to the child’s father Waqas, the victims picked up the sweets placed on a motorcycle parked in the area. “It belonged to a local government employee,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Awami Colony police registered FIR number 850/2021 under section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code(PPC) on the complaint of Waqas against the KMC employee. Section 322 provides for the punishment under charges of ‘qatl-bis-sabab’ or unintentional homicide.

District Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahjahan Khan told Samaa Digital that the KMC employee had been identified as Munawar Abdullah.

He said the police tracked him down through his mobile phone location and arrested him.

According to the SSP, the police have contacted the KMC officials to ascertain whether the KMC had launched any anti-stray dog campaign in the city or the KMC employee himself had laced the sweets with poison for any other purpose.

SSP Khan said the KMC official had confirmed that an anti-stray dog campaign was going on in the city and poisonous sweets had been prepared by the KMC to cull stray dogs.

What is dog culling?

Every time a rabies case is reported or a dog bite incident runs on the television, a campaign to kill stray dogs kicks off. But time and again, the mass killing of stray dogs has proven futile in controlling their population.

According to experts, when a dog is poisoned, its organs start shutting down one by one while the animal stays in agony. This is regarded as the worst way to cull dogs.

What can instead be done to control their population is to vaccinate and neuter them. If you have stray dogs in your area, here’s what you can do: