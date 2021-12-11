Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ghazanfar Bilour leaves ANP to join PTI

Ghazanfar Bilour, the heir of the influential Bilour family in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and son of Senator Ilyas Bilour, left the Awami National Party Friday and joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

After five decades of an unbreakable affiliation with the ANP, a member of the Bilour family has quit the party.

Ghazanfar is an industrialist and former president of the Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce. The development was announced after he met Chief Minister Mahmod Khan, Taimur Khan Jhagra, and Kamran Bangash.

A big dent to #ANP in #Peshawar . Ghaznafar Bilour son of Ilyas Bilour Ex Senator #ANP is all set to join #PTI



He is industrialist and former president Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce pic.twitter.com/FbKYoURpZ4 — Qazi Jalal 🇵🇰 (@JalalQazi) December 10, 2021

According to ANP spokesperson Simar Bilour, Ghazanfar was never a part of the ANP. “He was never appointed on an important post, neither was he given any responsibilities.”

Simar added that Ghazanfar joining PTI won’t affect the party in any way.