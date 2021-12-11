Saturday, December 11, 2021  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ghazanfar Bilour leaves ANP to join PTI

ANP says he was never a part of the party

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Ghazanfar Bilour, the heir of the influential Bilour family in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and son of Senator Ilyas Bilour, left the Awami National Party Friday and joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. After five decades of an unbreakable affiliation with the ANP, a member of the Bilour family has quit the party. Ghazanfar is an industrialist and former president of the Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce. The development was announced after he met Chief Minister Mahmod Khan, Taimur Khan Jhagra, and Kamran Bangash. A big dent to #ANP in #Peshawar . Ghaznafar Bilour son of Ilyas Bilour Ex Senator #ANP is all set to join #PTI He is industrialist and former president Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce pic.twitter.com/FbKYoURpZ4— Qazi Jalal 🇵🇰 (@JalalQazi) December 10, 2021 According to ANP spokesperson Simar Bilour, Ghazanfar was never a part of the ANP. "He was never appointed on an important post, neither was he given any responsibilities." Simar added that Ghazanfar joining PTI won't affect the party in any way.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Ghazanfar Bilour, the heir of the influential Bilour family in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and son of Senator Ilyas Bilour, left the Awami National Party Friday and joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

After five decades of an unbreakable affiliation with the ANP, a member of the Bilour family has quit the party.

Ghazanfar is an industrialist and former president of the Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce. The development was announced after he met Chief Minister Mahmod Khan, Taimur Khan Jhagra, and Kamran Bangash.

According to ANP spokesperson Simar Bilour, Ghazanfar was never a part of the ANP. “He was never appointed on an important post, neither was he given any responsibilities.”

Simar added that Ghazanfar joining PTI won’t affect the party in any way.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Green Line: Karachi gets the 'most splendid' underpass
Green Line: Karachi gets the ‘most splendid’ underpass
Hidayat Khilji arrested for filming degrading videos of women
Hidayat Khilji arrested for filming degrading videos of women
Bedtime with body parts: Karachi woman dismembers 70-year-old man
Bedtime with body parts: Karachi woman dismembers 70-year-old man
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands 'autonomy' for Karachi
PM inaugurates Green Line, demands ‘autonomy’ for Karachi
President Alvi: Told Imran dead bodies weaken state's writ
President Alvi: Told Imran dead bodies weaken state’s writ
SHC orders demolition of wedding hall in Karachi's Korangi
SHC orders demolition of wedding hall in Karachi’s Korangi
CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer
CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Lahore 'fake pir' arrested for blackmailing woman
Lahore ‘fake pir’ arrested for blackmailing woman
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.