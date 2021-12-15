Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Khanewal by-elections: PML-N’s Atta Tarar, 50 others booked

They attacked a PPP candidate

Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

PML-N Deputy Secretary Atta Tarar and 50 other party members were booked Wednesday afternoon for breaking into Pakistan Peoples Party's election office and attacking its candidate ahead of the Khanewal by-elections. According to the FIR, Tarar and a mob of PML-N supporters burst into Syed Mir Wasiq's office on December 14, and "threatened, intimidated and harassed women and other family members present". "They were carrying Kalashnikovs, pistols, and sticks. The mob chanted slogans against PPP and hurled obscenities and death threats at us," the complainant told the police. The PML-N supporters manhandled women present there as well. The complaint, registered at the City Khanewal police station, includes the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code: 452 - house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint506 - punishment for criminal intimidation354 - assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty148 - rioting, armed with deadly weapon149 - every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object Khanewal by-polls By-elections in Khanewal are set to be held on December 16. The PP-206 fell vacant upon the death of Nishat Daha in October this year. The PTI had fielded Rana Mohammad Saleem in the 2018 general elections. He is now contesting the by-election on a PML-N ticket. On the other hand, the widow of former PMLN candidate and MPA Nishat Daha, Noreen Nishat Daha, is representing the PTI. From the PPP, Ali Haider Gilani and Ali Moosa Gilani are spearheading the election efforts. They have met several local communities in the region. PML-N leaders Attaullah Tarar, Talal Chaudhry, and others arrived in Khanewal on Sunday. They claimed that local authorities tried to disrupt their rally. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had instructed the political parties to end their election campaign by Tuesday night. The ECP has also decided to enlist support from the Rangers who will patrol the constituency on polling day. The decision was taken after unidentified attackers last week fired gunshots at a PML-N election officer at Lahore Morr. The firing left one PML-N local bodies member Shahid injured.
