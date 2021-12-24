Friday, December 24, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1443
Khairpur student kidnapping: Police refuse to register FIR

SHC takes suo motu notice

On Friday, armed men attempted to kidnap a woman student from her university van in broad daylight in Khairpur. Nearly 24 hours later, the police have still not registered an FIR of the incident. They said there was no kidnapping attempt and it was a “clash” involving students.  The complainant, a student at the Shah Abdul Latif University was travelling back home when the varsity's bus was stopped near Rohri Canal. At least seven armed men entered the vehicle and tried to abduct her. When other students in the bus put up resistance, the kidnappers beat them, leaving at least seven injured. The kidnappers fired shots into the air and fled the scene eventually. In protest, students staged a sit-in on the National Highway. On Saturday, the Sindh High Court took a suo motu notice of the crime. It has summoned the Khairpur deputy commissioner and SP, Sukkur deputy IG, and the university's registrar on December 28. Meanwhile, another varsity student, identified as Safdar, was arrested during a raid later on December 23. In his statement, Safdar blamed the victim for the kidnapping. "If I had been harassing her why didn't she complain to the student advisor," he said. "An inquiry should be conducted to investigate if I messaged or called her [the complainant]." "You only kidnap the person you're in contact with," Safdar added disdainfully.
On Friday, armed men attempted to kidnap a woman student from her university van in broad daylight in Khairpur. Nearly 24 hours later, the police have still not registered an FIR of the incident.

They said there was no kidnapping attempt and it was a “clash” involving students. 

The complainant, a student at the Shah Abdul Latif University was travelling back home when the varsity’s bus was stopped near Rohri Canal. At least seven armed men entered the vehicle and tried to abduct her. When other students in the bus put up resistance, the kidnappers beat them, leaving at least seven injured.

The kidnappers fired shots into the air and fled the scene eventually. In protest, students staged a sit-in on the National Highway.

On Saturday, the Sindh High Court took a suo motu notice of the crime. It has summoned the Khairpur deputy commissioner and SP, Sukkur deputy IG, and the university’s registrar on December 28.

Meanwhile, another varsity student, identified as Safdar, was arrested during a raid later on December 23. In his statement, Safdar blamed the victim for the kidnapping.

“If I had been harassing her why didn’t she complain to the student advisor,” he said. “An inquiry should be conducted to investigate if I messaged or called her [the complainant].”

“You only kidnap the person you’re in contact with,” Safdar added disdainfully.

 
