Khairpur: Attempt foiled to kidnap woman student from university bus

Armed men in the Ranipur area of Sindh’s Khairpur district attempted to kidnap a woman student from a university bus. At least seven students, who successfully resisted the kidnapping, were wounded.

Shah Abdul Latif University students later staged a sit-in on the National Highway near Ranipur.

The students were travelling back home from the university in Ranipur when the university bus was stopped near Rohri Canal.

At least seven armed men entered the bus and tried to take away a woman student. When other students in the bus put up resistance, the kidnappers beat them, leaving at least seven injured.

The kidnappers fired shots into the air and fled the scene eventually.

Students staged a sit-in on the National Highway but ended the protest after some members of the civil society intervened, SAMAA TV‘s Shafique Shar reported.

Police officials, meanwhile, said there was no kidnapping attempt and it was a “clash” involving students. They said two students were injured in the clash.

Officials, however, confirmed that they were carrying out raids to arrest the prime suspect named Safdar.

Some unconfirmed reports claimed that Safdar and his friends had tried to kidnap a woman student.