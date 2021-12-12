Sunday, December 12, 2021  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation

Khan says India must create enabling environment for talks

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

US senators with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. PHOTO ISPR

A group of key US senators on Saturday held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad.

Senators Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse are members of the US Senat Intelligence Committee while Senator King is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

PM Khan emphasized that Pakistan and the US must have a deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

He also briefed the delegation on the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The prime minister underscored that the extremist and exclusionist policies of the RSS-inspired BJP were posing a threat to regional peace and security.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan was ready to pursue measures that would reinforce peace, stability and prosperity in the region if the enabling environment was created by India.

The US delegation also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. PHOTO PID
The US delegation also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. PHOTO PID

The delegation later called on COAS Gen Bajwa. Angela Aggeler, the US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan, accompanied the delegation.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all the regional players & wished for peaceful, diversified, and sustained relations, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS also reiterated the urgency for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis and the need for coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people. 

“The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for furthering diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels,” the ISPR statement said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
US senators Pakistan, US Pakistan, US senator Army chief prime minister,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Green Line: Karachi gets the 'most splendid' underpass
Green Line: Karachi gets the ‘most splendid’ underpass
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Karachi to get colder over the weekend
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
Full video: Bilawal makes minister to open bottle for him
President Alvi: Told Imran dead bodies weaken state's writ
President Alvi: Told Imran dead bodies weaken state’s writ
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
Guess where this wandering Chinese man got lost in Karachi
CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer
CCTV: Bank guard in Mirpurkhas shoots customer care officer
Sindh Assembly passes local government bill, once again
Sindh Assembly passes local government bill, once again
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Irfan Mahar murder: Three relatives arrested in Shikarpur
Karachi Cooperative Market fire: Traders to march on Sindh CM...
Karachi Cooperative Market fire: Traders to march on Sindh CM House
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.