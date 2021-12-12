Key US senators call on PM, COAS, pledge improved cooperation

A group of key US senators on Saturday held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad.

Senators Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse are members of the US Senat Intelligence Committee while Senator King is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

PM Khan emphasized that Pakistan and the US must have a deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

He also briefed the delegation on the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The prime minister underscored that the extremist and exclusionist policies of the RSS-inspired BJP were posing a threat to regional peace and security.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan was ready to pursue measures that would reinforce peace, stability and prosperity in the region if the enabling environment was created by India.

The US delegation also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. PHOTO PID

The delegation later called on COAS Gen Bajwa. Angela Aggeler, the US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan, accompanied the delegation.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all the regional players & wished for peaceful, diversified, and sustained relations, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS also reiterated the urgency for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis and the need for coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

“The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for furthering diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels,” the ISPR statement said.