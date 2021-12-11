Kashmala: Bank CEOs, senior bureaucrats made to resign over harassment

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq has said that her office has taken up harassment cases more seriously and bank CEOs, CFOs, heads of major semi-government and private organizations, and 22-grade bureaucrats were made to resign from their positions over harassment charges.

In an interview with SAMAA TV's Abbas Shabir, Kashmala revealed that she has faced sexual harassment even after becoming the federal ombudsperson.

Kashmala Tariq said after she took office in 2018, reported harassment cases increased seven-folds.

She said harassment cases were reported from both public and private sector workplaces and a large number of people faced punishment. "Bank CEOs, CFOs, heads of major government semi-government organizations, DIGs, 22-grade bureaucrate and so many other people were made to resign," she said.

Kashmala said she was satisfied over leaving active politics and returning to work "in my field."

The former Member National Assembly has a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

She said her work gives her "a sense of acheivement."

"I have been harassed on every setep of my life. So much so that even sitting on this position I was harassed," she said.

She said she faced character assassination over taking bold decisions. "There was a lot of pressure. The heat went to my family. Many people tried to pressure me into tendering resignation. But then truth finally comes out," the federal ombudsperson said.

Workplace harassment is a major issue in Pakistan. In November this year, the National Assembly passed amendments to the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

Under the amendment law tweets, jokes, and gossiping can now constitute harassment.