Saturday, December 25, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi’s Green Line project begins commercial operations

Fare to range between Rs15 and Rs55

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

After almost six years since its groundbreaking, Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit service has started operations for the public today (Saturday). More than 80 buses in its fleet will shuttle between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi.

Initially, the vehicles will stay on the roads for four hours from 8am to noon. Out of 80 buses, 25 will be used first and the fare of one trip will range between Rs15 and Rs55.

The Green Line route is Surjani, New Karachi, KDA Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan, North Nazimabad and Nazimabad and then Numaish. For now, however, limited stations have been opened for the public as work on some of the stops and tracks is still underway.

The service will begin its full-fledged operations from January 10.

The 18-meter-long buses have 40 seats and can accommodate 140 people at a time. The bus has an adjustable ramp for wheelchair users. CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance and monitoring. Wi-Fi and charging ports are also available on the bus.

The facilities in the Greenline buses include hand railings and air conditioners in the articulated compartments and automatic spray machines. The bus has 13 emergency exits.

The imported vehicles are of Euro 3 standards which means that the carbon monoxide emissions from the buses are reduced. The hybrid vehicles will be run on batteries and diesel. They have a special ramp for people with disabilities and the seats installed in them have dual space.

A timeline of delays

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017. Since then, the project’s completion deadline has been extended so many times that the citizens would now believe only when they see the first bus plying on the track.

Here’s a timeline of these extensions:

  • The project was initially supposed to be completed in April 2017. The date was first revised to April 2018 due to design changes.
  • But then the PTI government came into power. It came up with two new deadlines: June 2019 and then December 2019.
  • A litany of delays extended the completion date to February and then March 2021. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced July 2021 as the date when the citizens will get to travel in Green Line.
  • This deadline was extended again to September 2021.
  • And in August, Asad Umar gave a new deadline of October.
  • Last month, the federal IT minister Amin ul Haq announced that the project will be inaugurated in November.
  • On December 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the service.

 
green line buses Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Winter's first rain forecast in Karachi today
Winter’s first rain forecast in Karachi today
Three injured in blast near Karachi's Mehmoodabad Gate
Three injured in blast near Karachi’s Mehmoodabad Gate
Imran dissolves all PTI organizations in a major restructuring exercise
Imran dissolves all PTI organizations in a major restructuring exercise
PTI's first Supreme Committee meeting, gas shortage, rain in Karachi
PTI’s first Supreme Committee meeting, gas shortage, rain in Karachi
Gas shortage sparks multiple demonstrations in Karachi
Gas shortage sparks multiple demonstrations in Karachi
Justice Ayesha Malik nominated first Supreme Court woman judge again
Justice Ayesha Malik nominated first Supreme Court woman judge again
Hammad Azhar: No imported LNG for domestic consumers
Hammad Azhar: No imported LNG for domestic consumers
Putin speaks up against blasphemous sketches
Putin speaks up against blasphemous sketches
Khairpur student kidnapping: Police refuse to register FIR
Khairpur student kidnapping: Police refuse to register FIR
Lahore man handed 13-year sentence for child pornography
Lahore man handed 13-year sentence for child pornography
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.