Karachi’s first winter spell to hit after December 6

Weather expert on what to expect this month

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The first spell of cold is expected to hit Karachi after December 6, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din Friday morning, he said that, traditionally, winter in the city begins after the first or second week of December.

"You would have noticed that the wind, especially at night time, has become chilly even though the days at hot," Sarfaraz said. "From next week onwards, we are looking forward to a dip in temperatures in the morning as well."

The meteorologist pointed out that the coldest winter month this year across Pakistan will be January. "This is the period you should actually be prepping up for," he cautioned.

Sarfaraz said that light rain is expected in Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and neighbouring areas in the second week of December. Snowfall has been forecast in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

But winter this year is expected to remain dry. We won't be seeing a lot of rain, the meteorologist added.

Talking about the fog in Punjab, Sarfaraz said that it will stay till mid-February.