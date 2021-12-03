Friday, December 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi’s first winter spell to hit after December 6

Weather expert on what to expect this month

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The first spell of cold is expected to hit Karachi after December 6, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din Friday morning, he said that, traditionally, winter in the city begins after the first or second week of December.

"You would have noticed that the wind, especially at night time, has become chilly even though the days at hot," Sarfaraz said. "From next week onwards, we are looking forward to a dip in temperatures in the morning as well."

The meteorologist pointed out that the coldest winter month this year across Pakistan will be January. "This is the period you should actually be prepping up for," he cautioned.

Sarfaraz said that light rain is expected in Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and neighbouring areas in the second week of December. Snowfall has been forecast in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

But winter this year is expected to remain dry. We won't be seeing a lot of rain, the meteorologist added.

Talking about the fog in Punjab, Sarfaraz said that it will stay till mid-February.

 
Karachi weather
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi winter, Karachi cold spell, Karachi winter spell, Karachi cold wave, Karachi weather, weather in Karachi, karachi temperature, karachi weather today, karachi cold weather, karachi coldest temperature
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to another record low
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to another record low
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Sessions judge’s mobile phone snatched at gunpoint in Karachi
Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim
Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim
Imran wants PAC to expose his government's corruption as well
Imran wants PAC to expose his government’s corruption as well
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
Odd news: rally in airplane, petrol now a wedding gift
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS...
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS admissions
Sharae Faisal: Fires break out at PAF museum, KWSB office
Sharae Faisal: Fires break out at PAF museum, KWSB office
Family rejects claim Katcha dacoits behind SBC secretary murder
Family rejects claim Katcha dacoits behind SBC secretary murder
President Alvi signs EVMs bill into law
President Alvi signs EVMs bill into law
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.