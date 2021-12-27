Monday, December 27, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi’s Askari Park handed over to KMC

SC wants park immediately restored, reopened for public

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen to the story
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has handed over Karachi's Askari Park to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The 17-acre amusement park is located in the city's Old Sabzi Mandi. "The park was given to the defense agencies to protect it from commercial activities," Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked at a hearing at the top court's Karachi Registry Monday. "But wedding halls and markets are being run there." The park's counsel tried to assure the court that commercial activities on the land have been ended. "It [Askari Park] was given to us under an agreement," he said. Justice Qazi Amin interrupted the lawyer here. "Look, keep the defense authorities out of this issue. If we ask you to give us a record of the profits you have earned from this park, will you be able to answer us?" He remarked that the military has an important responsibility of protecting the country. "Let them do their job. Keep them out of these things. They haven't even been able to manage the park anyway." The court, consequently, instructed KMC to immediately restore and reopen the park for the public, and abolish its entry fees. "Set up new rides. Demolish the wedding halls and shops inside [the park]." Earlier this year, on October 22, a man hailing from Karachi filed a petition against the illegal and commercial use of Askari Park. It stated that the whole park gives a deserted look where only play rides are available against payments. The land of the Askari Park is the property of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The Karachi Corps V was given the responsibility of its maintenance in 2019 after a 10-year-old girl died and several other people were injured because a ride collapsed in the park.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has handed over Karachi’s Askari Park to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The 17-acre amusement park is located in the city’s Old Sabzi Mandi.

“The park was given to the defense agencies to protect it from commercial activities,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked at a hearing at the top court’s Karachi Registry Monday. “But wedding halls and markets are being run there.”

The park’s counsel tried to assure the court that commercial activities on the land have been ended. “It [Askari Park] was given to us under an agreement,” he said.

Justice Qazi Amin interrupted the lawyer here. “Look, keep the defense authorities out of this issue. If we ask you to give us a record of the profits you have earned from this park, will you be able to answer us?”

He remarked that the military has an important responsibility of protecting the country. “Let them do their job. Keep them out of these things. They haven’t even been able to manage the park anyway.”

The court, consequently, instructed KMC to immediately restore and reopen the park for the public, and abolish its entry fees. “Set up new rides. Demolish the wedding halls and shops inside [the park].”

Earlier this year, on October 22, a man hailing from Karachi filed a petition against the illegal and commercial use of Askari Park. It stated that the whole park gives a deserted look where only play rides are available against payments.

The land of the Askari Park is the property of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The Karachi Corps V was given the responsibility of its maintenance in 2019 after a 10-year-old girl died and several other people were injured because a ride collapsed in the park.

 
askari park Supreme Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Askari amusement park, Corps V, Karachi park, Karachi Askari park, Supreme Court,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi receives winter's first rain
Karachi receives winter’s first rain
Five times Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all
Five times Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all
First spell of winter rain turns Karachi chilly
First spell of winter rain turns Karachi chilly
Karachi citizens make leisure trips on Green Line buses
Karachi citizens make leisure trips on Green Line buses
Murtaza Wahab says 'sorry' to SC after flash of anger
Murtaza Wahab says ‘sorry’ to SC after flash of anger
PTI leaders dub Sharifs as Sicilian Mafia after 'affidavit' revelations
PTI leaders dub Sharifs as Sicilian Mafia after ‘affidavit’ revelations
Benazir Bhutto Anniversary: Zardari to skip Larkana commemoration
Benazir Bhutto Anniversary: Zardari to skip Larkana commemoration
Rawalpindi man confesses to killing Pakistani-American woman
Rawalpindi man confesses to killing Pakistani-American woman
Men break into house, strangle pre-teen girl to death
Men break into house, strangle pre-teen girl to death
Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali's car
Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali’s car
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.