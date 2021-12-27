Karachi’s Askari Park handed over to KMC

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has handed over Karachi’s Askari Park to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The 17-acre amusement park is located in the city’s Old Sabzi Mandi.

“The park was given to the defense agencies to protect it from commercial activities,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked at a hearing at the top court’s Karachi Registry Monday. “But wedding halls and markets are being run there.”

The park’s counsel tried to assure the court that commercial activities on the land have been ended. “It [Askari Park] was given to us under an agreement,” he said.

Justice Qazi Amin interrupted the lawyer here. “Look, keep the defense authorities out of this issue. If we ask you to give us a record of the profits you have earned from this park, will you be able to answer us?”

He remarked that the military has an important responsibility of protecting the country. “Let them do their job. Keep them out of these things. They haven’t even been able to manage the park anyway.”

The court, consequently, instructed KMC to immediately restore and reopen the park for the public, and abolish its entry fees. “Set up new rides. Demolish the wedding halls and shops inside [the park].”

Earlier this year, on October 22, a man hailing from Karachi filed a petition against the illegal and commercial use of Askari Park. It stated that the whole park gives a deserted look where only play rides are available against payments.

The land of the Askari Park is the property of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The Karachi Corps V was given the responsibility of its maintenance in 2019 after a 10-year-old girl died and several other people were injured because a ride collapsed in the park.