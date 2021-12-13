Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance

A woman in Karachi’s new Karachi area tried to kill her husband with a sharp object for not giving monthly maintenance. The man, however, survived.

The couple is a resident of Khamiso Goth of New Karachi Industrial area’s sector-V. This happened on the night between Sunday and Monday, The injured, identified as Khalid s/o Muhammad Sualeh, was shifted Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he is said in stable condition.

SHO Ghilam Yaseen of New Karachi Industrial Area told SAMAA Digital that Khalid used to work in factory. Recently, he started the construction business but it failed and is jobless now, said SHO Yaseen.

The woman tried to slit her husband’s throat but failed in her attempt as the weapon was not sharp enough, the police said.

Police had arrested the woman but no case was filed. SHO Yaseen said the after the incdent, the couple’s relative reached the police station and brokered compromise between the husband and wife.

Last week, a woman stabbed a 70-year-old man, dismembered the body, and slept with its parts in her apartment located in Karachi’s Saddar.

According to the investigation officer, the suspect’s neighbours called up the police late Thursday night. They complained that a hand and other parts of a body were seen outside her house.

When the police arrived at the site, they saw a dismembered body in the house. “The woman was sleeping in another room. She had bloodstains on her clothes and hands. She was inebriated,” the SSP said.

The neighbours told the police that the suspect and victim often got into arguments related to money. Both of them had been living together for a while. It is, however, not yet confirmed if they were married.