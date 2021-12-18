Saturday, December 18, 2021  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1443
Karachi witnesses coldest morning of the season

Temperature dips to 8 degrees Celcius

Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Karachi woke up to freezing winds Saturday as the city’s temperature dipped to eight degrees Celcius — the coldest morning of the season so far, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Westerly winds have engulfed the city forcing people to take out warm clothes. The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, humidity in the air was recorded low at 36%. The maximum temperature is, on the other hand, expected to sit between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

A similar weather pattern has been forecast in other areas of Sindh as well. Fog is likely to blanket Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mohenjo Daro in the early hours of the morning.

Earlier, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the cold wave in Karachi has increased because of northern and northeasterly winds.

“There are chances of an intense cold wave towards the end of December. A westerly wave will bring rains in most parts of the country including Balochistan,” he added.

Coldest area of Pakistan

Photo: Online

On Saturday, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Gupis tehsil recorded the lowest temperature in the country at -16 degrees Celcius. Kalat was the next in line with -12 degrees Celcius. In Quetta, the mercury dipped to -5 degrees Celcius.

Islamabad’s temperature, too, fell below the freezing point.

Experts have said Pakistan will witness a record-breaking winter season this year.

 
Karachi winters
