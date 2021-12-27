Karachi wakes up to rain, more to come

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Light rain with cool winds turned Karachi chilly Monday morning. The city woke up to dark skies, heavy clouds, and scenic fog.

Among other areas, the showers were reported in Port Qasim, Malir Model Colony, Korangi, Quaidabad, II Chundrigar Road, Burnes Road, Saddar, Clifton, Defence, Sharae Faisal, Scheme 33, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, and Mehmoodabad.

Here are the areas that received the highest rainfall:

Gulshan-e-Hadeed - 5mm

Quaidabad - 5mm

Surjani Town - 4.5mm

PAF Mansoor Base - 4mm

Keamari - 4mm

University Road - 3.8mm

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly weather system entered Sindh from Balochistan Saturday night. The temperatures in Karachi, Larkana, Mirpukhas, and neighbouring areas are expected to dip after the downpour.

The Met Office has forecast rain in the city till Tuesday, December 28.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius. It will drop to 12 degrees Celsius later in the day. Humidity in the air was 85%.

Snowfall has, on the other hand, been predicted in upper areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan next week. The Met Office has warned of heavy showers in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Nowshera, and Kohat.

In Balochistan, on the other hand, the temperature will drop below the freezing point. Rains may cause flash floods in “vulnerable areas” of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, and Kohlu.

