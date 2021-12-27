Monday, December 27, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi wakes up to rain, more to come

Temperatures drop across the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Light rain with cool winds turned Karachi chilly Monday morning. The city woke up to dark skies, heavy clouds, and scenic fog.

Among other areas, the showers were reported in Port Qasim, Malir Model Colony, Korangi, Quaidabad, II Chundrigar Road, Burnes Road, Saddar, Clifton, Defence, Sharae Faisal, Scheme 33, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, and Mehmoodabad.

Here are the areas that received the highest rainfall:

  • Gulshan-e-Hadeed - 5mm
  • Quaidabad - 5mm
  • Surjani Town - 4.5mm
  • PAF Mansoor Base - 4mm
  • Keamari - 4mm
  • University Road - 3.8mm

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly weather system entered Sindh from Balochistan Saturday night. The temperatures in Karachi, Larkana, Mirpukhas, and neighbouring areas are expected to dip after the downpour.

The Met Office has forecast rain in the city till Tuesday, December 28.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius. It will drop to 12 degrees Celsius later in the day. Humidity in the air was 85%.

Snowfall has, on the other hand, been predicted in upper areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan next week. The Met Office has warned of heavy showers in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Nowshera, and Kohat.

In Balochistan, on the other hand, the temperature will drop below the freezing point. Rains may cause flash floods in “vulnerable areas” of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, and Kohlu.

 
Karachi Karachi rains
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi rain, rain in karachi, winter rain, karachi winter rain, karachi weather update,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi receives winter's first rain
Karachi receives winter’s first rain
PTI leaders dub Sharifs as Sicilian Mafia after 'affidavit' revelations
PTI leaders dub Sharifs as Sicilian Mafia after ‘affidavit’ revelations
Karachi citizens make leisure trips on Green Line buses
Karachi citizens make leisure trips on Green Line buses
Rawalpindi man confesses to killing Pakistani-American woman
Rawalpindi man confesses to killing Pakistani-American woman
Benazir Bhutto Anniversary: Zardari to skip Larkana commemoration
Benazir Bhutto Anniversary: Zardari to skip Larkana commemoration
Men break into house, strangle pre-teen girl to death
Men break into house, strangle pre-teen girl to death
Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali's car
Stray bullet hits Dr Seemin Jamali’s car
No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative
No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative
Supreme Court wants Murtaza Wahab removed from Karachi administrator's post
Supreme Court wants Murtaza Wahab removed from Karachi administrator’s post
Karachi wakes up to rain, more to come
Karachi wakes up to rain, more to come
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.