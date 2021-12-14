Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi temperature to drop to single digits

Met Office says cold will intensify after December 15

Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Northwesterly winds have entered Karachi and it is predicted that the temperature in the city will drop to single digits, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. On Tuesday, mercury in the city was recorded at 13 degrees Celcius. The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in Sindh throughout this week. It said that the temperature in the city is expected to drop to single digits, between 9 and 11 degrees Celcius, from Wednesday, December 15. Experts have warned that the cold will intensify in the upcoming week.  On December 11, Karachi recorded its coldest day of the season so far after the temperature dropped to 10 degrees. Earlier, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the coldest winter month this year across Pakistan will be January. "This is the period you should actually be prepping up for," he cautioned. The Met Office has, on the other hand, forecast light rain and snow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in December. Last week, mercury in the upper parts of the provinces dipped below freezing point. The lowest temperature of -10 degrees was recorded in Skardu, followed by Astore, Hunza, Kalam, Dir, Bagrot, and Gilgit. In Balochistan, the mercury in Quetta and Kalat was recorded at -4 degrees.
Northwesterly winds have entered Karachi and it is predicted that the temperature in the city will drop to single digits, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday, mercury in the city was recorded at 13 degrees Celcius. The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in Sindh throughout this week.

It said that the temperature in the city is expected to drop to single digits, between 9 and 11 degrees Celcius, from Wednesday, December 15.

Experts have warned that the cold will intensify in the upcoming week. 

On December 11, Karachi recorded its coldest day of the season so far after the temperature dropped to 10 degrees. Earlier, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the coldest winter month this year across Pakistan will be January. “This is the period you should actually be prepping up for,” he cautioned.

The Met Office has, on the other hand, forecast light rain and snow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in December. Last week, mercury in the upper parts of the provinces dipped below freezing point.

The lowest temperature of -10 degrees was recorded in Skardu, followed by Astore, Hunza, Kalam, Dir, Bagrot, and Gilgit. In Balochistan, the mercury in Quetta and Kalat was recorded at -4 degrees.

 
