HOME > News

Karachi receives winter’s first rain

Westerly weather system enters Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Karachi reported the first rainfall of the winter season Sunday morning.

Light showers were reported in multiple areas of the city including Model Colony, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, M.A Jinnah Road, Malir, Guru Mandir, Lasbela, and adjoining areas.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast drizzle in the city and other areas of Sindh on Sunday. The showers are expected to continue till December 27.

According to PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz, a westerly system will enter Sindh from Balochistan tonight increasing chances of light and isolated showers in Karachi, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and adjoining cities.

Rains will be coupled with strong and cold winds, he said. The weather system will persist till Tuesday, December 28. After the rains, the mercury in Karachi is expected to dip to/below eight degrees Celsius.

This will be the first rain Karachi receives this winter season.

On Sunday, the city woke up to cloudy weather. The temperature in the city is expected to stay between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity in the air will range between 50% to 60%.

Meanwhile, snowfall is predicted in upper areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan next week. The Met Office has warned of heavy showers in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Nowshera, and Kohat.

In Balochistan, on the other hand, the temperature will drop below the freezing point. Rains may cause flash floods in “vulnerable areas” of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, and Kohlu.

 
