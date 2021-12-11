Karachi police arrest one suspect in Irfan Mahar murder case

The police have arrested a man from Karachi in the murder case Irfan Ali Mahar, the secretary of the Sindh Bar Council, SSP CTD Tariq Nawaz revealed Saturday.

Mahar, 42, was shot dead on December 1 near his residence in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He was attacked by two men on a motorcycle while he was returning home in a car after dropping his children to school.

On December 3, the victim’s brother registered an FIR under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Sharae Faisal police station.

Initial investigations reports revealed that the men didn’t try to rob the victim. They directly shot him.

Mahar was a lawyer at the Sindh High Court. The Sindh Bar Council has demanded the perpetrators be immediately arrested.

This a developing story and will be updated as details come in