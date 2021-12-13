Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Karachi nurses want extra pay for Covid risk work

They have been protesting for thirteen days

Posted: Dec 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Young nurses from across Karachi took have been protesting for thirteen days demanding health risk and Covid allowances to compensate for working under extraordinary circumstances in a pandemic.

The nurses marched from the Karachi Press Club and tried to reach Chief Minister House but they were stopped by the police on Monday.

They said that they would not give in until someone from the government talked to them and accepted all their demands. They came out in such big numbers that the main roads in the area were jammed.

Here are the major demands put forward by the nurses.

  • Promotions
  • Risk allowance
  • Extension of contracts of nurses employed during Covid
  • Audit copy of four-tier formula of nurses at JPMC and NICVD

Earlier this year, nurses in Karachi took to the streets because they were not being given a health allowance by the Sindh government. The protest turned ugly and there was baton charge.

