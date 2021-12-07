Karachi: Mob attacks DMC truck during anti-encroachment operation

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Officials and vehicles of the District Municipal Corporation South were attacked by a group of charged people during an anti-encroachment operation near Karachi's MA Jinnah Road Tuesday afternoon.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Anti-encroachment senior director Bashir Siddiqui.

As the pushcarts were being removed and goods seized, some men attack the DMC truck and broke its windows. They refused to hand over the truck to the officials and blocked the road by burning cardboard.

KMC officials resumed the anti-encroachment drive in multiple districts of Karachi Tuesday morning.

A police contingent has reached the site and is negotiating with the attackers.