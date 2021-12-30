Authorities prepare for demolition operations in Karachi today

Karachi’s District East authorities will likely carry out major demolition operations to raze structures constructed on the encroached land of the park.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the authorities to demolish all illegal structures including a mosque, shrine, and graveyard built on the land allotted to Karachi’s Kidney Hill park. It also ordered to end encroachments on the Tariq Road where Madina Masjid was constructed on the land allocated for a park, according to the court.

A meeting was held on Wednesday to implement the supreme court orders. The meeting, presided over by District Municipal Corporation(East) Administrator Rehmatullah Sharqi and East Deputy Commissioner Asif Jan Siddiqui, was attended by not only the municipal and administrative officers but also by officers from the law enforcing agencies.

The district administration, police and Rangers have assured the DMC of their cooperation, a statement issued at the end of the meeting read.

Officials told SAMAA Digital that the meeting has decided to carry out demolition operations on Thursday. They also confirmed that Madina Masjid was one of the structures ordered to be razed by the Supreme Court.

A final decision about Madina Masjid was not taken in the meeting on Wednesday, the officials said.

Madina Masjid is a multi-storey structure near the Dolmen Mall on Tariq Road.

On Tuesday, no one from the Masjid appeared before the Supreme Court.