Karachi Green Line on the eve of launch

Latest on ticket prices and the condition of stations

Karachi Green Line bus rapid transit project is all set for the inauguration on Friday by Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, ticket prices have not been officially announced yet and some stations lack basic amenities, SAMAA TV reported.

After the inauguration, the Green Line is to begin its trial operations that will last until December 25, when the service will be opened to the public.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister Asad Umar on Thursday boarded one of the 80 articulated buses procured for the project so far. They were accompanied by a number of journalists including SAMAA TV's Khursheed Alam

Speaking to Alam, Governor Ismail said the prime minister received daily updates on the project.

Umar said after the two-week trial, the commercial operation will begin on December 25 to coincide with the birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Both officials expressed satisfaction over the test run. Governor Ismail borrowed his ADC's mobile phone to test the onboard phone charging facility.

The 80 buses will be operated by 200 drivers who have completed their training.

Stations

The project connects 22 stations between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi. Another three stations to extend the service to the Merewether Tower are yet to be constructed.

Khursheed Alam says 99% work on the 22 stations has been completed but some lack a few key amenities. For example, at station number 17, in Nazimabad, he found that the lift for differently-abled people was not operable.

At station number 19 in Golimar, one of the escalators was still not functional, SAMAA TV's Huzaifa reported.

The Patel Para Station has been recently repaired after some parts of its escalators were stolen, according to Ahmer Rehman Khan.

However, most of the track is ready to begin operations.

After every three minute, a bus will arrive at the station when the operations begin, Khan said.

Tickets

It is still not clear how much a trip may cost.

The company tasked with operating the service says it has written to the Sindh government for the approval of fares but has not received any response.

Experts say the minimum ticket price should be set at Rs15 and the maximum should be set at Rs55.

Some reports suggest that the machines to issue tickets were also malfunctioning.

The trial operation is likely to run beyond the two-week designated period and the service will be fully operational by January, according to Alam.

Long delays

The foundation stone for the Karachi Green Line project was laid in 2016 when the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) was in power in Center.

The PMLN government had promised to fund the project from the federal coffers.

The project was scheduled to complete in two years, by 2018, SAMAA TV's Rizwan Alam reported.

The PMLN government ended its term without delivering the project, he says.

However, on Thursday a few key PMLN leaders arrived at the Nazimabad station of the Karachi Green Line for the symbolic inauguration of the project. They were involved in a scuffle with police and rangers.