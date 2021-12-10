PM inaugurates Green Line, demands ‘autonomy’ for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the Karachi Green Line bus rapid transit (BRT) project that will connect 22 stations between Surjani Town in the northern part of the city and Numaish Chowarngi in Saddar.

The prime minister has also called for Karachi to be given autonomy like other modern cities of the world.

The prime minister arrived in Karachi this morning and inaugurated the project at around 330pm. He is expected to take an aerial view of the BRT track and stations.

Security has been beefed up in the city with thousands of police and Rangers personnel deployed on major roads, especially on the Sharae Faisal.

After the inauguration the Green Line service will begin its trial operations that will last until December 25, when the service will be opened to public.

Inauguration ceremony

The PM inaugurated the project at the Numaish Chowrangi, where a large number of PTI leaders and workers gathered.

The ceremony was held in the Numaish underpass, constructed as a part of BRT project, Khursheed Alam reported.

The PM unveiled the inauguration plaque of the project that has been completed a the cost of Rs35.5 billion in about five year after its groundbreaking in 2016.

The Green Line will enable 135,000 people to commute every day.

After the inauguration, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar addressed the ceremony.

Governor Ismail criticized the Singh government for not contributing, or allowing the federal government, to launch social welfare programmes such as Ehsass health card in the province.

Umar attacked the Pakistam Muslim League Nawaz for its symbolic inauguration of the project. Without naming the PMLN, he said the previous government had only completed the track while a lot of important aspects were not addressed, including the procurement of buses and software system.

He also criticized the Pakistan People Party government over its ‘failure’ to construct ‘a single kilometer of motorway’ in the Sindh province.

PM calls for Karachi’s autonomy

BREAKING: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Karachi’s #GreenLine project pic.twitter.com/9wsA0lA960 — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) December 10, 2021

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Karachi was the “engine of growth” for Pakistan. He compared the city to London, New York, and Paris which run the UK, the US and France respectively.

PM Khan said previous governments neglected Karachi’s transport system despite the fact that the city generated high revenue. The city of light has been turned into a city of ruins, the PM said, because no one cared about it.

He said Iran’s capital Tehran fared better than Karachi despite international sanctions because Tehran’s management was founded on modern lines, and the city was being run as a country. It collects a revenue of $500 million compared to only $30 million generated by Karachi, he said.

The money for Tehran does not come from the PSDP (public sector developement programme), he said.

The PM said that “it is necessary that Karachi should be given autonomy.” Karachi should elect its mayor through direct elections and he should run the city like other modern cities of the world , he said.

The PM said the PTI government was holding direct elections of mayors in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

The PM said that the federal government would fund Karachi’s K-IV (K-four) project and the ground breaking would be held next month. The projected will be completed within 15 month, he said.

He also urged the Sindh government to develop the Bundal Island into a modern city.

The Sindh government had backtracked from the development of Bundal Island after environmentalists and fishermen expressed reservations over the project.

PM Khan also asked the Sindh government to introduce health insurance for the province.

The largest underpass

The newly developed Numaish underpass has been described as “the most splendid and the largest in the city” by SAMAA TV‘s Shayan Saleem, who said it spreads over over a kilometer.

The vast underpass would allow Green Line’s 18-meter-long articulated buses to take a U-turn for the return journey.

Green Line is scheduled to begin its trial operations later in the day, but our reporters say that the trial may run longer than two-weeks and the commercial operations will likely begin in January.

A team of SAMAA TV‘s reporters that reviewed the project on the eve of launch noted that although 99 of the work on Green Line stations have been completed, they lacked a few basic amenities. Additionally, there is ambiguity surrounding ticket prices and the ticket vending machines.

However, people who commute along the proposed Green Line route on daily basis have expressed pleasure at the possibility that they will be able to leave their cars and motorbikes at home and travel hassle free via the Green Line BRT service.

Khursheed Alam noted that although the prime minister was at the Numaish Chowrangi for the inauguration authorities had not suspended traffic in the area.