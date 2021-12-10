Friday, December 10, 2021  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1443
Karachi Green Line inauguration, ECP demands EVMs

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Dec 10, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Friday, December 10, 2021. Karachi Green Line bus rapid transit project is all set for the inauguration today (Friday) by Prime Minister Imran Khan. After the inauguration, the Green Line is to begin its trial operations that will last until December 25, when the service will be opened to the public.  The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to appoint Islamabad's new mayor by EVM. It has demanded 3900 EVMs from the Ministry of Information Technology. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that his government would accept some changes proposed by Governor Imran Ismail to the new local government law passed by the Sindh Assembly last month. However, he has refused to budge on the control of hospitals and schools. The value of the Pakistani rupee has been under immense pressure against the US dollar. It recorded a decrease of another 18 paisas in the interbank market. SAMAA Exclusive: Pakistani doctors cure male impotence using radiological intervention For the first time in Pakistan, a small team of doctors has used “radiological intervention” to cure male impotence or erectile dysfunction as it is described medically. The 29-year-old patient, who will be identified as X in this report to protect his privacy, suffered from erectile dysfunction caused by a venous leak, a condition that leaves patients unable to maintain sufficient blood flow through the veins of the male reproductive organ. Renowned interventional radiologist Dr Kashif Shazlee, who joined Dr Imran Ali to perform the procedure, says the condition had forced the patient to turn down marriage proposals, but after the venous leaks were repaired using a radiological procedure, he made a full recovery and was preparing to get married now
