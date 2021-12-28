Karachi-Dubai becomes 9th busiest air route as expatriates return

The air travel between Karachi and Dubai has increased several folds as Pakistani workers return to their jobs in the Gulf region. With the uptick in the passenger load, the UAE’s airlines Emirates and flydubai are hiring new staff and bringing back the old employees, Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

The Karachi-Dubai route has become the ninth busiest route in the world, the newspaper said.

Almost all of the passengers are either workers with jobs in the Gulf region or Pakistani expatriates returning to western countries and taking connecting flights from Dubai, aviation industry sources in Pakistan say.

Not only the airlines from the United Arab Emirates have increased the number of flights but also Pakistan’s Airsial plans to operate flights to Dubai from December 30. It has been operating only domestic flights since its inception last year.

Gulf News listed several positions that remain open at Emirates and flydubai.

Karachi preferred starting point

The difference in fares has made Karachi a preferred starting point for any journey between Pakistan and the UAE.

Gulf News presented a comparison of fares from different Pakistani cities.

A direct flight between Lahore and Dubai costs between Dh1,500 (Rs72,876) and Dh2,500 (Rs121,460) while a direct flight from Islamabad costs Rs2,000 (Rs97,168).

On the other hand, people can book a seat on a Karachi-Dubai flight for as little over Dh1,000 or Rs50,000.

Tourists not returning

Pakistani tourists have not returned to Dubai after most of the Covid-19 related restrictions were lifted.

The only major restriction in place is the two PCR tests passengers need to take before boarding a UAE bound flight.

They are required to carry a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours, and the validity is calculated from the time the sample was collected.

They also need to take a Rapid COVID-19 PCR test and carry the report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

The cost of the Rapid PCR test is deterring leisure travel as every passenger needs to pay Rs5,000 for the test that, travel agents have told the UAE newspaper.

Amid reports of the Omicron variant taking roots in several countries, the aviation industry has its fingers crossed.

Over 7,000 flights were cancelled in the United States and Europe over the Christmas weekend.