Karachi climate march: Organisers says transgender activist kidnapped, raped

The Karachi Bachao Tehreek, an organisation working for displaced people in the city, has alleged that a transgender activist, one of the organisers of the Climate March Karachi, was abducted and raped a day before the march for “information regarding the march’s programme and its speeches”.

The march was held in the city on December 12 under the banner of KBT.

In a series of tweets late Monday night, KBT said, “One of our organizers, a trans woman, was abducted on her way home. She was tortured and raped for information regarding the march’s programme and its speeches.”

On the 12th of December, 2021, we organized a People’s Climate March in Karachi. The night before our protest, we held an organizing meeting. One of our organizers, a trans woman, was abducted on her way home. She was tortured and raped#ClimateMarchKarachi — Karachi Bachao Tehreek (@StopEvictionKHI) December 13, 2021

It suggested that the police were involved in the assault of the transgender person. “It is worth noting that this police violence was disproportionately directed towards a trans woman – that sexual violence was weaponized against one of the most vulnerable members of the organizing team, so that information about the march and its program could be extorted from her.”

Soon after the tweets were posted, a number of users started calling out the provincial government and authorities for their inability to protect the residents of the city.

In June, I was one of the many who were arrested for protesting and organising against climate injustice.



Two days ago, a trans comrade was abducted and raped for info about the Climate March.



It has only gotten worse.#EndViolenceOnClimateActivists https://t.co/KBrOELqpCk — Fizza Qureshi (@purpleside24) December 13, 2021

This is how government and authorities deal with the most oppressed and vulnerable sections of the societies if they dare to march against the injustice of this rotten system.#ClimateMarchKarachi#EndViolenceOnClimateActivists https://t.co/jS6kTsE8tK — Khurram Ali (@AliMantiq) December 13, 2021

no thoughts. just full of hate and anger. @BBhuttoZardari @SindhGovt1 love throwing around “democracy” and “women’s rights” as buzzwords… where’s the accountability for what happened with this trans organiser? #EndViolenceOnClimateActivists #ClimateMarchKarachi — ms. napkin (@azizazazaza) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the CM House Sindh tweeted that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the crime and has directed the IG police to initiate an inquiry into it.

According to a report by DAWN, the chief minister’s spokesperson, Rasheed Channa, has said that an FIR has not yet been registered.

The Ministry of Human Rights, too, has taken notice. “Our Transgender Rights Expert, Reem, has been in touch with the relevant people including the victim’s guardian and our Ministry will be contacting Sindh Government to ensure her protection.”

Our Transgender Rights Expert, Reem, has been in touch with the relevant people including the victim’s guardian and our Ministry will be contacting Sindh Government to ensure her protection. https://t.co/hl9RnQKCeC — Ministry of Human Rights (@mohrpakistan) December 13, 2021

Climate March Karachi

On Sunday, a number of people in the city gathered at Boat Basin demanding climate justice for Karachi.

They had three major demands: the right to clean air, an end to the enforced displacement of marginalised communities, and a people-cratered resolution to the water crisis in Karachi.

When the protesters started marching towards the Bilawal Chowk they were stopped by the police. After negotiations, the march resumed. Protesters, however, were only given permission to proceed to the Karachi Grammar School (KGS).

The marchers proceeded to the KGS and staged a sit-in there.