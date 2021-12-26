Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
News

Karachi citizens make leisure trips on Green Line buses

They have found a new Sunday activity

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
It's Sunday and you want to enjoy some form of outdoor entertainment, especially after spending the entire week at the office or home.

Some netizens in Karachi found a new leisure activity this Sunday, a day after the Karachi Green Line bus rapid transit project was opened to the public on December 25.

They boarded the 18-metre long articulated buses and travelled from Surjani Town to Numaish in Saddar and then all the way back or vice versa.

Karachi Green Line project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 10. After the 15-day trial run, the service began commercial operations on Saturday, December 25 that coincides with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the country's founder.

Children wait on a Green Line station to board the bus.
Most of those who travelled by Green Line buses on Sunday were women and children.

One woman described the service as "amazing" and thanked the federal and Sindh governments.

"It was a Sunday and we decided to go out with the family. We got on the bus from Abdullah Chowk and now we have arrived at Numaish," a teenage woman said speaking to SAMAA TV.

The underground terminal at Numaish is a special attraction in the project. It has been dubbed the largest and most splendid underpass in Karachi.

Two women said that they began their journey from Surjani Town and were heading back to their homes after visiting the Numaish terminal.

A Green Line bus parked at the terminal.
On Saturday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took a ride on a Green Line Bus. “The government has delivered what was promised,” he gushed.

Initially, the vehicles will stay on the roads for four hours from 8am to noon. Out of 80 buses, 25 will be used first and the fare of one trip will range between Rs15 and Rs55.

The Green Line route is Surjani, New Karachi, KDA Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan, North Nazimabad and Nazimabad and then Numaish. For now, however, limited stations have been opened for the public as work on some of the stops and tracks is still underway.

The service will begin its full-fledged operations from January 10.

