HOME > News

Karachi child dies after eating sweets placed to cull dogs

Murtaza Wahab takes notices, orders inquiry

Posted: Dec 14, 2021
Photo: File

A two-year-old child in Karachi’s Korangi Town died Monday night after consuming poisonous sweets placed by local authorities to kill stray dogs in the locality.

A woman and three other people, too, were moved to the hospital after their condition deteriorated.

According to the child’s father, the victims picked up the sweets kept on a motorcycle parked in the area. “It belonged to a local government employee,” he said.

Immediately after the incident was reported, PTI leader Raja Izhar visited the family and extended his condolences to them.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has, on the other hand, taken notice of the death and instructed the police to conduct an investigation.

What is dog culling?

Every time a rabies case is reported or a dog bite incident runs on the television, a campaign to kill stray dogs kicks off. But time and again, the mass killing of stray dogs has proven futile in controlling their population.

According to experts, when a dog is poisoned, its organs start shutting down one by one while the animal stays in agony. This is regarded as the worst way to cull dogs.

What can instead be done to control their population is to vaccinate and neuter them. If you have stray dogs in your area, here’s what you can do:

  • If there’s someone in your neighbourhood scared of the animals, you can talk and affirm to them there’s nothing to worry about. These dogs are friendly and won’t attack you unless you initiate first.
  • Don’t become aggressive with them. If you’re angry, they will sense it and just try to protect themselves.
  • Feed the dog and become friends with them. Let them register your scent.
  • There are only two types of dogs that are violent: mothers and alpha males. If you see a violent dog in your area, call up ACF or Rabies Free Pakistan. They will come, take the dog, neuter it and then relocate it to another area.

 
Karachi Stray Dogs
