Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi braces for ‘powerful’ second winter spell in January

Westerly system to enter Sindh tonight

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Brace yourself Karachi, it's going to get colder and wetter. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a second spell of winter rain in the city in January. According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the city is likely to receive heavy to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning on January 5 and January 6. "Drizzling will begin on January 4," he said. "A westerly system will enter Karachi from Balochistan on December 31, more powerful than the previous one." The system of winds and showers will impact Balochistan and northern areas of the country more heavily. Until then, winds will continue to chill Karachi and other cities of Sindh, Sarfaraz pointed out. The minimum temperature is, on the other hand, expected to stay between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, on Friday, the temperature in Karachi was 17 degrees Celsius. Humidity in the area was reported at 18. The maximum temperature in the city is predicted to stay between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius. The season's first winter rain was reported on December 27. The showers turned the city chilly. Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Quaidabad, Sharae Faisal were some of the areas that reported the highest rainfall. Last sunset of the year The last sunset of the year is expected to take place at 5:35pm. Every year, hundreds of people head to the beaches, especially Sea View, to witness the first sign of the new year. This year, however, the Sindh government has decided to close Sea View, DHA, and Clifton to prevent traffic jams in the city. An alternate traffic plan has been issued as well.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get colder and wetter. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a second spell of winter rain in the city in January.

According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the city is likely to receive heavy to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning on January 5 and January 6.

“Drizzling will begin on January 4,” he said. “A westerly system will enter Karachi from Balochistan on December 31, more powerful than the previous one.”

The system of winds and showers will impact Balochistan and northern areas of the country more heavily. Until then, winds will continue to chill Karachi and other cities of Sindh, Sarfaraz pointed out.

The minimum temperature is, on the other hand, expected to stay between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the temperature in Karachi was 17 degrees Celsius. Humidity in the area was reported at 18. The maximum temperature in the city is predicted to stay between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The season’s first winter rain was reported on December 27. The showers turned the city chilly. Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Quaidabad, Sharae Faisal were some of the areas that reported the highest rainfall.

Last sunset of the year

The last sunset of the year is expected to take place at 5:35pm. Every year, hundreds of people head to the beaches, especially Sea View, to witness the first sign of the new year.

This year, however, the Sindh government has decided to close Sea View, DHA, and Clifton to prevent traffic jams in the city. An alternate traffic plan has been issued as well.

 
Karachi rains
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi rain, last sunset of the year, karachi winter spell, second spell of winter rain
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mini-budget: Smartphones, computers, vehicles, jewellery become expensive
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
Mufti Taqi tweets against court order to demolish Madina Masjid
New Year's Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
New Year’s Eve traffic diversion plan for Karachi
Teenagers shoot passerby 'for thrill' in Karachi's Scheme 33
Teenagers shoot passerby ‘for thrill’ in Karachi’s Scheme 33
'We spit on your money, won't sell Nazim Jokhio’s body'
‘We spit on your money, won’t sell Nazim Jokhio’s body’
Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates
Timeline of Nasla Tower approvals and speed money estimates
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband's second marriage: court
Only first wife allowed to challenge husband’s second marriage: court
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
Sheikh Rasheed: Common man to shoulder Rs2b burden
Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta Jinnah Road blast
Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta Jinnah Road blast
Sindh govt moves to establish its own police cadre
Sindh govt moves to establish its own police cadre
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.