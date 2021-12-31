Karachi braces for ‘powerful’ second winter spell in January

Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get colder and wetter. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a second spell of winter rain in the city in January.

According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the city is likely to receive heavy to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning on January 5 and January 6.

“Drizzling will begin on January 4,” he said. “A westerly system will enter Karachi from Balochistan on December 31, more powerful than the previous one.”

The system of winds and showers will impact Balochistan and northern areas of the country more heavily. Until then, winds will continue to chill Karachi and other cities of Sindh, Sarfaraz pointed out.

The minimum temperature is, on the other hand, expected to stay between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the temperature in Karachi was 17 degrees Celsius. Humidity in the area was reported at 18. The maximum temperature in the city is predicted to stay between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The season’s first winter rain was reported on December 27. The showers turned the city chilly. Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Quaidabad, Sharae Faisal were some of the areas that reported the highest rainfall.

Last sunset of the year

The last sunset of the year is expected to take place at 5:35pm. Every year, hundreds of people head to the beaches, especially Sea View, to witness the first sign of the new year.

This year, however, the Sindh government has decided to close Sea View, DHA, and Clifton to prevent traffic jams in the city. An alternate traffic plan has been issued as well.