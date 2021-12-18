Saturday, December 18, 2021  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1443
Karachi blast: Three car showroom floors cave in, trapping employees

Rescue operation underway

Posted: Dec 18, 2021
Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Volunteer perform research and rescue task after a sewage gas explosion create a big hole in the floor of one of the car showrooms at Shershah's Paracha Chowk. SAMAA TV

The sewage gas explosion that destroyed a bank building in Karachi’s Shershah area has also caused the floors of at least three car showrooms to cave in to the nullah.

The employees have been trapped under the rubble, SAMAA TV‘s Ahmer Rehman Khan has reported.

The showrooms, like the bank building, were constructed over an illegally-covered nullah.

The showrooms are located just behind the bank and they have suffered heavy damage, Ahmer said.

The floors have collapsed into the nullah the way bank floor caved in, and the bodies of the employee working there have been trapped in the rubble, he said.

The sewerage water has entered the showrooms and their offices, he added.

A video clip shows Edhi and Chippa volunteers performing a search and rescue task in the nullah under a building. The video shows a big hole in the floor of the building while the pillar and walls stands intact.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board staff were trying to pump out water from the showrooms.

There are several car businesses in the Paracha Chowk area. The father of FixIt founder Alamgir Khan, Dilawar Khan, who died in the blast, also owned one of the car showrooms in the area, SAMAA TV reported.

