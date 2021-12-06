Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, Sialkot suspects in court, PDM meeting

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Monday, December 5, 2021.
India reported its first Omicron case on Sunday. The virus, which was first detected in South Africa, has been rapidly spreading across the world. According to a report by CNN, the new strain has spread to about one-third of US states.
The World Health Organisation has called the new variant “highly transmissible”. Pakistan has, so far, not recorded any Omicron case. According to experts, the new Covid-19 variant Omicron is a highly contagious virus, but not dangerous and citizens should not panic or believe in rumours.
The doctors, however, have urged people to stay alert and take preventive measures because Omicron’s higher infection rate remains a cause of concern.