Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, Sialkot suspects in court, PDM meeting

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Monday, December 5, 2021.

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive at the Islamabad Sports Complex. The government has called it a historic initiative for the promotion of sports in the country.
  • The PM has announced a bravery award for a worker at the Rajco Industry in Sialkot for trying to shield Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana from the mob of 900 people. A video from the site shows Malik Adnan pleading with the mob and shielding Priyantha, especially his head from the attacks, as the Sri Lankan national clings to his legs. Another video recorded at what appears to be the factory courtyard shows Adnan trying to convince the factory workers to spare Priyantha from lynching. This video was recorded before the mob went to the rooftop.
  • The Punjab police have, on the other hand, arrested 124 people, including 19 main suspects, in the Sialkot incident. Thirteen of these were granted a transit remand. They will appear at an anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala today.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Party will hold a meeting of the steering committee. It will be headed by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The opposition parties will discuss their strategy of protests and long march against the government.
  • After a wait of more than three decades, Karachi will finally get a better transport system. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Green Line buses in Karachi on December 10.
  • The by-election for the National Assembly constituency NA-133 in Lahore was held on Sunday and Shaista Pervaiz Malik from the Pakistan Muslim Leagues Nawaz (PMLN) has emerged as a winner.

Omicron update

New Omicron variant 'highly transmissible': WHO
An electron microscope image shows the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 emerging from the surface of a cell cultured in the lab. Image: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: AFP

India reported its first Omicron case on Sunday. The virus, which was first detected in South Africa, has been rapidly spreading across the world. According to a report by CNN, the new strain has spread to about one-third of US states.

The World Health Organisation has called the new variant “highly transmissible”. Pakistan has, so far, not recorded any Omicron case. According to experts, the new Covid-19 variant Omicron is a highly contagious virus, but not dangerous and citizens should not panic or believe in rumours.

The doctors, however, have urged people to stay alert and take preventive measures because Omicron’s higher infection rate remains a cause of concern. 

 
