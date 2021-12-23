Thursday, December 23, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1443
K-Electric wants to jack up November electricity prices by Rs5.18

Nepra to hear the appeal on January 3

Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

K-Electric wants to jack up electricity prices by Rs5.18—Photo: File/AFP

K-Electric has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority or Nepra to increase the per-unit price of electricity by Rs5.18 for the month of November.

The Nepra will hear the appeal on January 3, 2022. However, expensive electricity would impose an additional burden of more than Rs60 billion on consumers.

On December 10, the Nepra had increased the electricity tariff by Rs4.74 per unit for the month of December on the demand of the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA).

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar revealed last month that the government had asked Nepra to increase the power tariff to stem Pakistan’s soaring circular debt.

Earlier this month the Nepra had approved K-Electric request to increase Fuel Charges Adjustment for the month of September by Rs3.75 per unit.

What is Fuel Charges Adjustment

Fuel Charges Adjustment is a component of the electricity tariff. The tariff or price of electricity includes charges for fuel (furnace oil) used in electricity generation. The price taken at the time of billing varies over the course of the month because of changes in international oil prices. It can increase or decrease, which needs adjustment.

The Fuel Charges Adjustment is the mechanism that allows power companies to do this and recover any legitimate increase in fuel cost.

