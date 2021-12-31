JUI-N to hold protests across Balochistan on Saturday

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Nazryati group has announced that it will hold demonstrations across Balochistan on Saturday to protest against the bomb attack in Quetta that targeted the participants of a JUI-N conference.

The bomb attack on Thursday night left six people dead and 13 wounded. An IED exploded when participants of the Shuhada Conference were leaving, according to the police.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on Friday, JUI-N leader Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni said that the blast outside the Science College occurred due to negligence of the government and security agencies.

He said the preparations for the conference, which was targeted in the explosion, had been going on for a month and before the event, all the concerned agencies and officers including the Deputy Commissioner and IG Police were informed, but adequate security was not provided.

He said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam does not believe in using dead bodies to advance its politics or else it would have protested before the Chief Minister House with bodies.

He urged Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to expand the scope of the investigation and bring the culprits to justice.