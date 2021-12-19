Sunday, December 19, 2021  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

JI holds ‘Karachi Bachao March’ against new LG law

Hafiz Naeem says party to announce action plan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Jamaat-e-Islami workers from Karachi District East stage a sit in on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Jamaat-e-Islami is holding a ‘Karachi Bachao March’ on Sunday to protest against the Local Government Amendment Bill passed by the Sindh Assembly twice, first in November and then in December.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has been staging protests against the Local Government Amendment Bill since December 1 and has announced to go to court against it.

The march begins at 3pm from Mazar-e-Quaid and would end at KMC Building. JI Chief Siraj ul Haq will also address the march, according to a release by the party.

“We are not protesting as a hobby as other parties do, but will get the rights of Karachi with the support of citizens,” said Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. 

He said the protestors would not head back to homes after the march but the party will announce an action plan against the Local Government Amendment Bill.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party was again sowing the seeds of racism, and urged the people of Karachi to unite.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jamaat-e-islami Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi Bachao March, Jamaate Islami
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi blast: MNA's father among 15 dead as search continues
Karachi blast: MNA’s father among 15 dead as search continues
#FixIt founder Alamgir Khan's father killed in Shershah blast
#FixIt founder Alamgir Khan’s father killed in Shershah blast
People steal cash, try opening bank safe after Karachi blast
People steal cash, try opening bank safe after Karachi blast
Westerly winds to engulf Karachi from tomorrow as cold intensifies
Westerly winds to engulf Karachi from tomorrow as cold intensifies
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Shershah blast
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Shershah blast
Karachi blast: Three car showroom floors cave in, trapping employees
Karachi blast: Three car showroom floors cave in, trapping employees
Revealed: Who owns the ill-fated building over illegally-covered nullah
Revealed: Who owns the ill-fated building over illegally-covered nullah
One killed, 10 injured in Quetta Kandhari Bazar blast
One killed, 10 injured in Quetta Kandhari Bazar blast
Polling ends for KP local bodies polls
Polling ends for KP local bodies polls
Delink Afghan citizens from Taliban, PM asks the US
Delink Afghan citizens from Taliban, PM asks the US
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.