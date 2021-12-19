JI holds ‘Karachi Bachao March’ against new LG law

Jamaat-e-Islami is holding a ‘Karachi Bachao March’ on Sunday to protest against the Local Government Amendment Bill passed by the Sindh Assembly twice, first in November and then in December.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has been staging protests against the Local Government Amendment Bill since December 1 and has announced to go to court against it.

The march begins at 3pm from Mazar-e-Quaid and would end at KMC Building. JI Chief Siraj ul Haq will also address the march, according to a release by the party.

“We are not protesting as a hobby as other parties do, but will get the rights of Karachi with the support of citizens,” said Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

He said the protestors would not head back to homes after the march but the party will announce an action plan against the Local Government Amendment Bill.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party was again sowing the seeds of racism, and urged the people of Karachi to unite.