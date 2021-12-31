Friday, December 31, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

JI announces protest outside Sindh Assembly in Karachi

Several roads closed, traffic diverted to alternate routes

Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to stage a protest outside the Sindh Assembly in Karachi today (Friday) against the provincial government's local government bill. Leaders of the political party have urged the people of Karachi to take to the roads and head towards the assembly buildings. It's expected that hundreds of people will take part in the demonstration which is expected to commence after the Friday prayers. According to the Karachi traffic police, the following roads are blocked as of now: Shaheed-e-Millat Road towards Allahwali ChowrangiSaddar Road I.I Chundrigar Road Sindh Assembly Road Maulana Din Muhammad Wafai Road to Burnes Road Arts Council Road The traffic is likely to be diverted to alternate routes such as Sharae Liaquat, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and MR Kiyani Road. People have been advised to avoid the protest route to prevent getting stuck in traffic.
The Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to stage a protest outside the Sindh Assembly in Karachi today (Friday) against the provincial government’s local government bill.

Leaders of the political party have urged the people of Karachi to take to the roads and head towards the assembly buildings. It’s expected that hundreds of people will take part in the demonstration which is expected to commence after the Friday prayers.

According to the Karachi traffic police, the following roads are blocked as of now:

  • Shaheed-e-Millat Road towards Allahwali Chowrangi
  • Saddar Road
  • I.I Chundrigar Road
  • Sindh Assembly Road
  • Maulana Din Muhammad Wafai Road to Burnes Road
  • Arts Council Road

The traffic is likely to be diverted to alternate routes such as Sharae Liaquat, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and MR Kiyani Road.

People have been advised to avoid the protest route to prevent getting stuck in traffic.

 
