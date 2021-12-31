JI announces protest outside Sindh Assembly in Karachi

The Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to stage a protest outside the Sindh Assembly in Karachi today (Friday) against the provincial government’s local government bill.

Leaders of the political party have urged the people of Karachi to take to the roads and head towards the assembly buildings. It’s expected that hundreds of people will take part in the demonstration which is expected to commence after the Friday prayers.

According to the Karachi traffic police, the following roads are blocked as of now:

Shaheed-e-Millat Road towards Allahwali Chowrangi

Saddar Road

I.I Chundrigar Road

Sindh Assembly Road

Maulana Din Muhammad Wafai Road to Burnes Road

Arts Council Road

The traffic is likely to be diverted to alternate routes such as Sharae Liaquat, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, and MR Kiyani Road.

People have been advised to avoid the protest route to prevent getting stuck in traffic.