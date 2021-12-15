Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Japan grants $4.35m to support Pakistan polio eradication program

Funding to help buy oral doses of the vaccine

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Japan grants $4.35m to support Pakistan polio eradication program— Photo: File

The Government of Japan has announced 4.35 million dollars in a grant to provide polio vaccines as part of its continued support to Pakistan for eradication efforts.  

This money will be used to buy 24 million oral doses. It will allow the programme to reach around 21 million children under five years old with a focus on high-risk districts with persistent poliovirus transmission.

The vaccines will be used during drives planned in 2022. The Polio Programme’s goal is to permanently interrupt all poliovirus transmission in Pakistan by the end of 2023, according to the National Action Plan 2021-2023.

The notes of the grant were signed and exchanged between the Government of Japan and Unicef and the grant agreement was signed and exchanged between the Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA and Unicef.

“The polio eradication efforts made substantive progress this year by limiting the virus circulation resulted in a significant decrease of Polio cases despite challenges posed by COVID-19. The programme is confident to permanently interrupt all types of polioviruses by the end of 2023,” said Dr Shahzad Baig, National Coordinator of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

FaceBook WhatsApp
japan Pakistan polio
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan polio eradication program, Japan grant aid, Japan, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperature to drop to single digits
Karachi temperature to drop to single digits
Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son
Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son
WhatsApp restricts people who can see your 'last seen'
WhatsApp restricts people who can see your ‘last seen’
Karachi child dies after eating sweets placed to cull dogs
Karachi child dies after eating sweets placed to cull dogs
Federal cabinet meeting, Omicron in Pakistan, winter vacations
Federal cabinet meeting, Omicron in Pakistan, winter vacations
National policy: Pakistan to award 100 licenses to grow Hemp
National policy: Pakistan to award 100 licenses to grow Hemp
Covid outbreak at Manchester United, Premier League match postponed
Covid outbreak at Manchester United, Premier League match postponed
Not doomsday: Fawad candid on medicine price hike
Not doomsday: Fawad candid on medicine price hike
As competition increases, established car manufacturers see dip in sales
As competition increases, established car manufacturers see dip in sales
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Pak-Iran border
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terror attack near Pak-Iran border
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.