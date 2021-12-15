Japan grants $4.35m to support Pakistan polio eradication program

The Government of Japan has announced 4.35 million dollars in a grant to provide polio vaccines as part of its continued support to Pakistan for eradication efforts.

This money will be used to buy 24 million oral doses. It will allow the programme to reach around 21 million children under five years old with a focus on high-risk districts with persistent poliovirus transmission.

The vaccines will be used during drives planned in 2022. The Polio Programme’s goal is to permanently interrupt all poliovirus transmission in Pakistan by the end of 2023, according to the National Action Plan 2021-2023.

The notes of the grant were signed and exchanged between the Government of Japan and Unicef and the grant agreement was signed and exchanged between the Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA and Unicef.

“The polio eradication efforts made substantive progress this year by limiting the virus circulation resulted in a significant decrease of Polio cases despite challenges posed by COVID-19. The programme is confident to permanently interrupt all types of polioviruses by the end of 2023,” said Dr Shahzad Baig, National Coordinator of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.