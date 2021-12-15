Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses

Says he has 'set the record straight'

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Photo: File

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has “set the record straight” against allegations of providing funds up to Rs5 million for the household expenses of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said that “he never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala”. The allegations against Tareen were leveled by former PTI member retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed on the BOL TV programme Tabdeeli.

“The belief that Imran Khan is a financially honest man is completely flawed,” Ahmed, who resigned from the ruling party five years ago, claimed. “He [PM] hasn’t even been running his own house.”

The retired judge recalled that the Jahangir Tareen group used to Pay Rs3 million to run the premier’s house. “The amount was later increased to Rs5 million.

He added that “certain people” in the party competed in doing “favours” for the prime minister such as “keeping his car’s fuel tank full at all times”.

Countering Ahmed’s claims, Tareen said, “Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala.”

The retired judge’s comments were bashed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill as well. He called them “false and illogical”.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the former PTI leader a “buffoon”.

Who is Wajihuddin Ahmed?

The former Supreme Court judge resigned from PTI in 2016. He served as the head of PTI’s election tribunal and was handed over the responsibility to investigate irregularities in the party’s intra-party elections in 2013.

He alleged that the party was being run like a “mafia without any institutional checks and balances”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bani gala Imran Khan jahangir tareen
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp restricts people who can see your 'last seen'
WhatsApp restricts people who can see your ‘last seen’
Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son
Lahore father doped, tortured, electrocuted to death by only son
National policy: Pakistan to award 100 licenses to grow Hemp
National policy: Pakistan to award 100 licenses to grow Hemp
Not doomsday: Fawad candid on medicine price hike
Not doomsday: Fawad candid on medicine price hike
As competition increases, established car manufacturers see dip in sales
As competition increases, established car manufacturers see dip in sales
SHO accused in Arsalan Mehsud's murder arrested outside Karachi court
SHO accused in Arsalan Mehsud’s murder arrested outside Karachi court
Rao Anwar was present at Naqeebullah encounter site, reveals IO
Rao Anwar was present at Naqeebullah encounter site, reveals IO
KMC employee arrested after child dies from eating poisonous sweets
KMC employee arrested after child dies from eating poisonous sweets
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in 2023
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in 2023
Govt meeting on Afghanistan, SBP raises interest rate, weather updates
Govt meeting on Afghanistan, SBP raises interest rate, weather updates
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.