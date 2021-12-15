Jahangir Tareen: Never gave a penny for Bani Gala expenses

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has “set the record straight” against allegations of providing funds up to Rs5 million for the household expenses of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said that “he never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala”. The allegations against Tareen were leveled by former PTI member retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed on the BOL TV programme Tabdeeli.

Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala. Just want to set the record straight. — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) December 15, 2021

“The belief that Imran Khan is a financially honest man is completely flawed,” Ahmed, who resigned from the ruling party five years ago, claimed. “He [PM] hasn’t even been running his own house.”

The retired judge recalled that the Jahangir Tareen group used to Pay Rs3 million to run the premier’s house. “The amount was later increased to Rs5 million.

He added that “certain people” in the party competed in doing “favours” for the prime minister such as “keeping his car’s fuel tank full at all times”.

Countering Ahmed’s claims, Tareen said, “Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala.”

The retired judge’s comments were bashed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill as well. He called them “false and illogical”.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the former PTI leader a “buffoon”.

Who is Wajihuddin Ahmed?

The former Supreme Court judge resigned from PTI in 2016. He served as the head of PTI’s election tribunal and was handed over the responsibility to investigate irregularities in the party’s intra-party elections in 2013.

He alleged that the party was being run like a “mafia without any institutional checks and balances”.