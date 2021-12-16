Thursday, December 16, 2021  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday

Govt also closes offices to ensure security at OIC conference

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The federal government has decided to suspend cellular phone services in some areas of Islamabad for three days beginning Friday.

However, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that a final decision was yet to be made.

Pakistan is hosting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference in Islamabad. The three-day conference will be chaired by Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a request from the interior ministry has ordered cellular phone companies to suspend services in some areas of Islamabad on December 17, 18, and 19.

Shortly after the orders were reported by TV channels, the federal interior minister said that a final decision would be made on Friday.

Offices of the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat have also been closed for the conference from December 13 to 20 and employees have been sent on leave for this period. 

There will be no meeting of the Public Accounts Committee or Standing Committees at Parliament House till December 20.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi's Port Qasim
Officials: Chinese national murdered at Karachi’s Port Qasim
Khanewal: PLMN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
Khanewal: PLMN reclaims PA seat, TLP finishes at fourth place
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
PM: highest altitude airport in Skardu to earn tourism dollars
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Contradictory statements from PMLN spark minus Maryam Nawaz debate
Let's ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Let’s ask: After APS should we be talking to TTP?
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Rangers in Karachi arrest govt employees moonlighting as kidnappers
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
Govt present formula to reinstate thousands of sacked employees
World Bank exposes KP's miserly spending on roads
World Bank exposes KP’s miserly spending on roads
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Fettered joy: govt fails to pass on petroleum price fall
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
Christchurch attack: Naeem, Aziz awarded for bravery by New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.