Islamabad to suspend mobile phone services from Friday

The federal government has decided to suspend cellular phone services in some areas of Islamabad for three days beginning Friday.

However, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that a final decision was yet to be made.

Pakistan is hosting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference in Islamabad. The three-day conference will be chaired by Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a request from the interior ministry has ordered cellular phone companies to suspend services in some areas of Islamabad on December 17, 18, and 19.

Shortly after the orders were reported by TV channels, the federal interior minister said that a final decision would be made on Friday.

Offices of the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat have also been closed for the conference from December 13 to 20 and employees have been sent on leave for this period.

There will be no meeting of the Public Accounts Committee or Standing Committees at Parliament House till December 20.