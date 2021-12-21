Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Would you grow flowering plants in a car?

A craftsman in Islamabad can help you

Posted: Dec 21, 2021
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Flowers sprout out of car roofs! 

It looks like a scene straight from one of Hollywood apocalyptic movies, but the reality is not that horrendous here. Instead, it is pleasant.

A craftsman in Islamabad has shaped cement flower pots into beautiful cars with a lot of details.

He uses cement to build car shaped flower pots and then paints them with colour: red, blue, white or any other.

Then he puts in a lot of details: door handles, backlights, rims, windows, and windscreens.

Joharullah hails from Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and works at a plant nursery in Islamabad's.

Joharullah adds details to a car shaped flower pot.
He says he knew that many people liked cars. "I thought of making something that gets closer to what people are interested in and serves as flower pot at the same time."

If you have any other concept or idea for a flow pot, Joharullah is willing to bring it to reality.

SAMAA TV's Aslam Khokhar says the toy-like car shaped flower pots are environment friendly, unlike real cars that contributed to pollution.

These cars appeal to everyone from to children and adults, he says.

Reporting by Aslam Khokhar in Islamabad. Camera person Faisal Khan

