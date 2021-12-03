Friday, December 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Islamabad bound flight survives bird strike

The flight has been grounded at the Karachi airport

Posted: Dec 3, 2021
Photo: Online

Listen to the story
An Islamabad-bound flight of a private airline narrowly escaped a disaster after it was hit by a bird Friday morning. The flight, which was supposed to take off from the Karachi airport, has been delayed. It has been grounded for inspection. There were 150 passengers on board and all of them are safe. According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the airplane's gearbox was hit by a bird. A team of engineers has been called to oversee the repairs. Earlier, on October 3, in a similar incident, a bird hit an Islamabad-Karachi flight. No severe damages were reported. Examples of bird strikes. Photo: File Experts say most bird-plane collisions result in dents or minor exterior damages to the aircraft but encounters with large birds or flocks can severely damage a plane. Airports near highly-populated areas usually attract a lot of birds because it means food for the animals. One of the most popular methods to scare birds away is firing air cannons when birds are present in an area of aircraft activity. Airports can also alter the nearby landscape to be less bird-friendly, filling in ponds or replacing grass with gravel.
