Is namaz at mosque built on qabza land acceptable: judge

The Supreme Court raised an unusual question during the hearing of an encroachment case in Karachi today, Monday. “Are prayers offered at an illegally constructed mosque acceptable?” Justice Qazi Amin wondered.

The top court has been unforgiving of qabza or encroachments in Karachi, meting out a zero-tolerance policy. In the last two years alone, it has passed orders for the demolition of several illegally constructed buildings.

On Monday, the court remarked that in Karachi, there are two ways you can easily encroach on land: build a mosque or graveyard on it.

Its comments come after it was revealed that a mosque and recreational club were built on land allotted to parks off Tariq Road. The PECHS lawyers told Justice Amin that when the authorities try to take action, a law and order situation is created.

“The biggest problem these days are encroachments,” the judge replied. “We all know how Masjid-e-Nabwi was [properly] constructed. How can you pray at a mosque knowing it is built illegally?”

The judge, consequently, issued notices to the administration of Madina Masjid (at Tariq Road) and the Auqaf Department. He instructed the housing society to vacate illegally occupied land and demolish shops built on it as well. The respondents have been instructed to appear in court on Tuesday.