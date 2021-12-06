Monday, December 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulakhir, 1443
News

Irked SHC issues arrest warrants for SBCA deputy director

He has been accused of taking bribes

Posted: Dec 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo: File

The Sindh High Court has issued bailable arrest warrants for the deputy director (South) of the Sindh Building Control Authority in a case pertaining to the construction of illegal buildings in Karachi. At a hearing on Monday, the deputy director failed to appear in court. This irked the judges. "Let us issue warrants against him. This will be more respectful for him." A petition, filed by a man from Karachi, has accused the director of taking bribes for approving a building plan. "He asked me to pay him Rs1 million," the petitioner said. Consequently, the judges instructed the police to arrest the SBCA director and bring him to court. The director-general of the building authority, too, has been summoned in the case on December 14. He has been instructed to present all records of pending petitions regarding approval of building plans in the last year.
