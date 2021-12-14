Irfan Mahar murder: ATC rejects plea to drop terrorism charges

The anti-terrorism court has disposed off the investigation officers plea to drop the terrorism charges in Irfan Mahar murder case.

Sindh Bar Council’s secretary Irfan Mahar was shot dead by two motorcyclists near his residence in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar on December 1.

According to the investigation officer, the terrorism charges should be dropped from the case after initial investigation points at three relatives for the murder.

The lawyer representing Mahar’s brother Rizwan, who is the complainant in the case, maintained that the charges can not be dropped at the initial stage.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court rejected IO’s plea to remove the terrorism provisions and directed the offficer to file a petition in the relevant court.

During the proceedings, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) produced two of the three suspects in SBC secretary case. They were arrested on December 11.

Earlier, the police have arrested three people from Shikarpur. The brother-in-law of the victim is among those arrested while the other two were also closed relatives of Irfan Mahar.

According to the investigation report, Mahar’s brother-in-law is the main suspect in the murder while his wife plotted the murder. It revealed that his wife wanted to take control of Mahar’s properties.

Her brother murdered Irfan Mahar with the help of his relatives, police said.

The wife, on the other hand, is still at large.

CTD has also received the Call Data Record (CDR) of the suspects.

Mahar who hailed from Shikarpur had two wives. One lived in the secretary’s hometown, while the other lived with him in Karachi.

District East SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani told SAMAA Digital that a family dispute was the reason behind the murder.

On December 3, the victim’s brother, Rizwan Ali Mahar, registered an FIR under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Sharae Faisal police station.

Mahar was a lawyer at the Sindh High Court. The Sindh Bar Council demanded the perpetrators be immediately arrested.

