Rao Anwar was present at Naqeebullah encounter site, reveals IO

He has been accused of killing Mehsud in 'fake encounter'

Posted: Dec 15, 2021
Posted: Dec 15, 2021
The investigation officer in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case has revealed that former Malir SSP Rao Anwar was present at the site where the victim and his friends were killed. The new findings by SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed, the second investigating officer in the case, were submitted in the anti-terrorism court on Wednesday. Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, and 13 people have been accused of killing 27-year-old Mehsud at a farmhouse in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018, in a "fake encounter". At the hearing on December 15, SSP Rizwan told the court that the call data record and geo-fencing of Rao's mobile phone have shown that he was present at the crime site between 2:41am and 5:18am. He said that on January 4, 5, 8, and 9, 2018, Rao was seen frequently visiting the New Sabzi Mandi police station where Naqeeb and others were illegally detained. "Officers Shakeel Feroze, Azhar, and Amanullah were seen at the farmhouse a day before the killing," the officer disclosed, adding that according to the statements of the witnesses, these officials were involved in the crime. The court, consequently, has fixed the next hearing of the case on January 3, 2022, for the cross-examination of SSP Rizwan by the defence. Naqeebullah, a native of South Waziristan, was one of four people killed in a staged encounter by Anwar and 17 of his team members in Karachi’s Usman Khaskheli Goth in January 2018. Anwar had accused Naqeebullah of having connections with terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the Islamic State. An anti-terrorism court had, however, called these accusations “baseless”. It had declared Naqeebullah, Sabir, Nazir Khan, and Ishaq innocent, and had indicted former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for extrajudicial killings. Anwar and a former deputy superintendent of police are currently out on bail. Eight other policemen involved in the incident are in jail, while former SHOs Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib Shaikh are still absconding.
