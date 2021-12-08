Indian AirForce helicopter carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat crashes

An Indian Air Force helicopter, carrying Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board, crashed near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Wednesday afternoon.

So far, five people are dead and two are in hospital with severe burn injuries, NDTV has reported

According to Indian media reports, initial visuals from the spot show a helicopter burning in the bushes in the Nilgiris forest. Fire and rescue officials have reached the site.

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

“An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force has tweeted.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The chopper took off from the Sulur air base in Coimbatore, a city in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was heading to Wellington in Ooty, where a Defence Services Staff College is located.