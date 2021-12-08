Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
Indian AirForce helicopter carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat crashes

Multiple casualties reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
An Indian Air Force helicopter, carrying Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board, crashed near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Wednesday afternoon.

So far, five people are dead and two are in hospital with severe burn injuries, NDTV has reported

According to Indian media reports, initial visuals from the spot show a helicopter burning in the bushes in the Nilgiris forest. Fire and rescue officials have reached the site.

“An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force has tweeted.

The chopper took off from the Sulur air base in Coimbatore, a city in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was heading to Wellington in Ooty, where a Defence Services Staff College is located.

